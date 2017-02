This would be my team



Scott Grix

Tom Johnstone

Bill Tupou

Reece Lyne

Ben Jones-Bishop

Jacob Miller

Sam Williams

Anthony England

Kyle Wood

Craig Huby

Matty Ashurst

Danny Kirmond

Tinirau Arona/Mikey Sio/Jordan Crowther



Liam Finn

David Fifita

Anthony Walker

Chris Annakin





I am not sure about 13.

I like Arona for his size and his work rate but Crowther has shown up well in preseason and I have always liked Sio.

Sio doesn't get the hooker spot over Finn, so he is limited to 13 for me in this game.



Anakin has proved he has impact potential whereas Crowther is worthy of long minutes so it's not a straight swap there. Arona would take that place on the bench if not Annakin



And I think Walker has played into a position. He doesn't look fashionable but if he is playing well, then he should be picked.