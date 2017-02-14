I think our club should go to Town on him. It seems maybe he has got wind of something that went on in the off season but is putting two and two together and wetting himself. He is treading on very thin ground and so is the administrator of that website. Only the other day an accusation was made without any basis, they think hiding behind a forum leaves them untouchable and they can sling whatever mud they like towards our club.
Or maybe he's seen what a recently departed Director has posted on the clubs Facebook page over the last few days....
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.