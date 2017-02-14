Just to be clear the law (2013 Discrimination Act) says that Libel doesn't have to cause financial loss to an individual only "serious Harm", albeit it will be for the Court to decide what is "serious harm", and too costly for most to follow up. There is also the get out that what has been said may be true....the act says
Requirement of serious harm
(1)A statement is not defamatory unless its publication has caused or is likely to cause serious harm to the reputation of the claimant.
(2)For the purposes of this section, harm to the reputation of a body that trades for profit is not “serious harm” unless it has caused or is likely to cause the body serious financial loss.