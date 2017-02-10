WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tangata Charged.

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:04 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
It should work out well with him missing the Sheffield game, a game you would expect us to win.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:33 pm
justthebasicfax
Agreed, he wil be missed all the same, I don't know if anyone else notices but were a diffferent side when he comes on.

Very surprised if no Rovers player is up. Can't help thinking the RFL let themselves down a bit with this process, his colleague was about to be grounded and pounded UFC style, so he cleared them like a Rugby Union player, then got piled on like play ground scrap and took a few cheap shots....... hmmmm yes ban him :?:

For me the players sorted it out, the ref gave the penalty and let things continue, we lost, what would be the harm in just cracking on with things, without some ex players, officials and RL free loaders getting a free lunch and a power trip.

Not advocating assault but it ain't tiddly winks, and are people really a553d.

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:25 pm
HXSparky
I can't understand at all why the Fev player hasn't been charged. Adam was maybe a bit daft going in as hard as he did, but the instigator of the fracas seems to have escaped scott free. EGP and 1 match, so as has been said already, he'll miss the Sheffield game.

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:17 pm
Please sir.... it was him... that nasty fev player....
:lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:51 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Please sir.... it was him... that nasty fev player....
:lol:

Yes Robin he started it but unfortunately if you "run in" you are deemed to be more guilty

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:32 am
Indeed. If there is a bit of biff, any player running in from the distance he did, he's significantly increasing his chances of copping one at the disciplinary.
And of course, when it's one of our own players we all go for a "whataboutism" to demand parity rather than examining the daft actions of our own players.
Suppose it's only natural.... makes me chuckle how we all behave tho :lol: :lol: :lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:31 am
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:

And of course, when it's one of our own players we all go for a "whataboutism" to demand parity rather than examining the daft actions of our own players.
Suppose it's only natural.... makes me chuckle how we all behave tho :lol: :lol: :lol:


summed up nicely from the final series of Blackadder...

Captain Darling: So you see, Blackadder, Field Marshall Haig is most anxious to eliminate all these German spies.

General Melchett: Filthy hun weasels, fighting their dirty underhand war!

Captain Darling: And fortunately, one of our spies...

General Melchett: Splendid fellows, brave heroes risking life and limb for Blighty!

Re: Tangata Charged.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:12 pm
Eggsbloodyzactly:lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
