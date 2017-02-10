Agreed, he wil be missed all the same, I don't know if anyone else notices but were a diffferent side when he comes on.
Very surprised if no Rovers player is up. Can't help thinking the RFL let themselves down a bit with this process, his colleague was about to be grounded and pounded UFC style, so he cleared them like a Rugby Union player, then got piled on like play ground scrap and took a few cheap shots....... hmmmm yes ban him
For me the players sorted it out, the ref gave the penalty and let things continue, we lost, what would be the harm in just cracking on with things, without some ex players, officials and RL free loaders getting a free lunch and a power trip.
Not advocating assault but it ain't tiddly winks, and are people really a553d.