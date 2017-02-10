WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:0

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:25 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30878
Location: Gods Own County
Nervous yet confident that whatever the result it'll be a much improved giants team in 2017

Widnes are always tough to crack at home, but the giants see this season start settled, fitter, and with no real injuries - a galaxy away from last seasons disasters

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:0

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:40 pm
AntonyGiant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 431
No easy games but probably the best time to be playing Widnes. I'm sure it's the best time to be playing us though too!
After the Saints/Leeds game last night I think defence will win the game in round one.

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:24 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14452
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Widnes are a very poor side, apart from a 15 minute spell in the 2nd half they never looked like troubling us, their fans were so bored it looked like they set fire to their own stand.

We looked pretty good in defence and at attack though as last year we blew plenty of chances.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:02 pm
Brenio User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 15, 2007 3:27 pm
Posts: 112
Location: Northwich
We did look poor but we only put out half a team. On last nights showing Both sides will be bottom 4 as I thought we made Hudds look far better than they were with a lot of dropped ball in our 20.

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:06 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9990
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Widnes are a very poor side, apart from a 15 minute spell in the 2nd half they never looked like troubling us, their fans were so bored it looked like they set fire to their own stand.

We looked pretty good in defence and at attack though as last year we blew plenty of chances.



that doesnt make sense!

widnes were poor, your attack was pretty good yet hudds only score 28!

id agree if you registered 40 or more! :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:11 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14452
Location: Overlooking the Canal
sorry, what i meant was we looked pretty good in attack build up wise, but as we did so often last year, blew plenty of chances after we had created them, had we taken those chances we would have scored more !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:18 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9990
GIANT DAZ wrote:
sorry, what i meant was we looked pretty good in attack build up wise, but as we did so often last year, blew plenty of chances after we had created them, had we taken those chances we would have scored more !!



ok, can agree with that

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, Big Jim Slade, Brenio, cas all the way, caslad75, Clearwing, FoxyRhino, Gazwire, GUBRATS, Him, JEAN CAPDOUZE, King Street Cat, Mark_W, Roy Haggerty, scott-the-red, Snowy, Wellsy13 and 162 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,4951,59175,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
16-26
WIGAN
  
...Full time
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
12-6
WARRINGTON
TV  
...Bird try, Walsh goal - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  