GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:25 pm
Nervous yet confident that whatever the result it'll be a much improved giants team in 2017
Widnes are always tough to crack at home, but the giants see this season start settled, fitter, and with no real injuries - a galaxy away from last seasons disasters
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:40 pm
No easy games but probably the best time to be playing Widnes. I'm sure it's the best time to be playing us though too!
After the Saints/Leeds game last night I think defence will win the game in round one.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:24 pm
Widnes are a very poor side, apart from a 15 minute spell in the 2nd half they never looked like troubling us, their fans were so bored it looked like they set fire to their own stand.
We looked pretty good in defence and at attack though as last year we blew plenty of chances.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:02 pm
We did look poor but we only put out half a team. On last nights showing Both sides will be bottom 4 as I thought we made Hudds look far better than they were with a lot of dropped ball in our 20.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:06 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Widnes are a very poor side, apart from a 15 minute spell in the 2nd half they never looked like troubling us, their fans were so bored it looked like they set fire to their own stand.
We looked pretty good in defence and at attack though as last year we blew plenty of chances.
that doesnt make sense!
widnes were poor, your attack was pretty good yet hudds only score 28!
id agree if you registered 40 or more!
Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:11 pm
sorry, what i meant was we looked pretty good in attack build up wise, but as we did so often last year, blew plenty of chances after we had created them, had we taken those chances we would have scored more !!
Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:18 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
sorry, what i meant was we looked pretty good in attack build up wise, but as we did so often last year, blew plenty of chances after we had created them, had we taken those chances we would have scored more !!
ok, can agree with that
