Me me me me me
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I don't want Toulouse promoted. I want them licensed, along with London, Bradford (subject to financial guarantees) and Hull KR, which is the way a struggling sport like ours needs to be run.
. LEIGH
are there because they've earned it,and WILL
work hard to retain it.If you want licensing back,then we'll start now shall we. We'll close the door now and see if any of the teams you mention put themselves in any sort of criteria position to get into SL.
In fact Mr anti-Leigh - You don't half talk some $h!t3 on here.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:59 pm
Cokey wrote:
Me me me me me. LEIGH are there because they've earned it,and WILL work hard to retain it.If you want licensing back,then we'll start now shall we. We'll close the door now and see if any of the teams you mention put themselves in any sort of criteria position to get into SL.
In fact Mr anti-Leigh - You don't half talk some $h!t3 on here.
He's anti everybody that won't listen to his cr*p Cokey. Just ignore him, thats what I do. I would say ignore him and he'll go away, but he won't!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:35 pm
caslad75 wrote:
He's anti everybody that won't listen to his cr*p Cokey. Just ignore him, thats what I do. I would say ignore him and he'll go away, but he won't!
Cheers caslad75,good advice
. BTW - Well played on Friday, you were far too good for us.Hope we can learn from it.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:25 pm
Cokey wrote:
You did, did you also see Hudds get spanked at LSV?
For 40 minutes yeah, i then saw us spank you for 40 minutes
Stick to topic now, It's not a Huddersfield thread
See you again next month for the revenge game
Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:59 pm
meast wrote:
For 40 minutes yeah, i then saw us spank you for 30
minutes
Stick to topic now, It's not a Huddersfield thread
See you again next month for the revenge game
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:04 pm
Well it's fair to say that Leigh fans are making friends early on.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:37 pm
meast wrote:
For 40 minutes yeah, i then saw us spank you for 20
minutes
Stick to topic now, It's not a Huddersfield threadSee you again next month for the revenge game
Oooooh, You really are hurting aren't you?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:32 pm
Can folks stop quoting that pseudo french cockwomble, you can the midget meast as well . I've got the pair on ignore but still have to read their incessant drivel.Thanks in advance.
Btw good win by a very efficient Cas side, who'll go very well this season.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:51 pm
Could admin not change his name to a more fitting one.
Like
John Crapsooze
