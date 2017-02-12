WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:04 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2034
Location: LEYTH
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I don't want Toulouse promoted. I want them licensed, along with London, Bradford (subject to financial guarantees) and Hull KR, which is the way a struggling sport like ours needs to be run.



Me me me me me. LEIGH are there because they've earned it,and WILL work hard to retain it.If you want licensing back,then we'll start now shall we. We'll close the door now and see if any of the teams you mention put themselves in any sort of criteria position to get into SL.

In fact Mr anti-Leigh - You don't half talk some $h!t3 on here.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:59 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 288
Location: derbyshire
Cokey wrote:
Me me me me me. LEIGH are there because they've earned it,and WILL work hard to retain it.If you want licensing back,then we'll start now shall we. We'll close the door now and see if any of the teams you mention put themselves in any sort of criteria position to get into SL.

In fact Mr anti-Leigh - You don't half talk some $h!t3 on here.


He's anti everybody that won't listen to his cr*p Cokey. Just ignore him, thats what I do. I would say ignore him and he'll go away, but he won't!

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:35 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2034
Location: LEYTH
caslad75 wrote:
He's anti everybody that won't listen to his cr*p Cokey. Just ignore him, thats what I do. I would say ignore him and he'll go away, but he won't!


Cheers caslad75,good advice :thumb: . BTW - Well played on Friday, you were far too good for us.Hope we can learn from it.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:25 pm
meast
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 04, 2002 8:09 pm
Posts: 15304
Location: huddersfudlia
Cokey wrote:
You did, did you also see Hudds get spanked at LSV? :)

For 40 minutes yeah, i then saw us spank you for 40 minutes :thumb:
Stick to topic now, It's not a Huddersfield thread
See you again next month for the revenge game :)
Image


the Claret And Gold Machine is ready to roll

sunday September 1st 2013, when a dream became a reality!!
FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 2 6 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
2-6
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Latest
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
0-6
OLDHAM  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
4-8
ROCHDALE  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
12-0
HALIFAX  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
0-2
SWINTON  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
6-6
HULL KR  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  