Me me me me me
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I don't want Toulouse promoted. I want them licensed, along with London, Bradford (subject to financial guarantees) and Hull KR, which is the way a struggling sport like ours needs to be run.
. LEIGH
are there because they've earned it,and WILL
work hard to retain it.If you want licensing back,then we'll start now shall we. We'll close the door now and see if any of the teams you mention put themselves in any sort of criteria position to get into SL.
In fact Mr anti-Leigh - You don't half talk some $h!t3 on here.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Cronus, Erik the not red, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle Roader, Look that's not enya, SirStan, tad rhino, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 135 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|