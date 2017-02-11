GUBRATS

There was something fishy about that game. I think that Castleford deliberately took their foot off the gas against their opponents late in the second half. Otherwise the score would have been 60-4. My hunch is that Sky didn't want the embarrassment of a cricket score in a televised game. Certainly the RFL should investigate, though I am sure if they do there will be a cover up. After all, it was the RFL idea to have P & R which has led to the embarrassment of Leigh in Super League.



Maybe they should investigate how Catalans have a thug called Bird masquerading as a RL player ?

The only thing that's fishy CAPPY, Is the stench of your post.

Will 'False Froggy' ever get bored with his 'fishing posts'....somehow I doubt it.

Im sure you will be all for promotion this year if Tolouse come up!!! get a grip man. Without promotion and relegation the competition is boring. Thats from experience....Being a Cas fan whos team was round the bottom with nothing to play for a few year ago. At least fighting relegation made it more fun.

Won a game have we ?

We did, but I'm sure i saw your lot get spanked





the C laret A nd G old M achine is ready to roll



sunday September 1st 2013, when a dream became a reality!! Cokey

We did, but I'm sure i saw your lot get spanked



You did, did you also see Hudds get spanked at LSV?

Ah the hatred thread glad the terrace didn't let me down with usual suspects ....The hatred is strong in them



Ah, John Flatcap Dozey ....



How did you manage to say all that while wearing a 6!MP M@$K ?



Back to reality & Leigh RLFC.





Leigh will get better, by what margin remains to be seen.



I have to admit that, though I believe we have a good pack, the legs looked a bit stuck in quick sand for much of the game. How much of that is down to age or lack of fitness I don't know but what I do know is that Cas controlled almost everything & played smart with obvious talent. It was down to Cas Tigers skill & smart play that Leigh energy depleted fast, any team that faces that many defensive sets will tire & fade quickly.



H.H went well & showed he still has class & can compete, Gaz Hock always keen to take it to the line & Josh Drinkwater showed some nice timing. Ryan Hampshire has some pace & ability to show.



A good few Leigh players were way off the mark, some of which I least expected, Mitch Brown struggled for example, Riddy was nowhere near his best & Atalea Vea looked weak & disinterested (though in Vea's case we were warned by Saints fans).



Lots to fix up before Leeds & to stand any chance of some wins but I maintain it is doable.



I really hope we are not maxed out on the SC & have some wriggle room to improve the squad later in season maybe, strikes me that a lot of SL teams look a lot more expensively assembled, who knows.



Rhinos at home on Friday, should be a great atmosphere at least. Ah, John Flatcap Dozey ....How did you manage to say all that while wearing a 6!MP M@$K ?Back to reality & Leigh RLFC.Leigh will get better, by what margin remains to be seen.I have to admit that, though I believe we have a good pack, the legs looked a bit stuck in quick sand for much of the game. How much of that is down to age or lack of fitness I don't know but what I do know is that Cas controlled almost everything & played smart with obvious talent. It was down to Cas Tigers skill & smart play that Leigh energy depleted fast, any team that faces that many defensive sets will tire & fade quickly.H.H went well & showed he still has class & can compete, Gaz Hock always keen to take it to the line & Josh Drinkwater showed some nice timing. Ryan Hampshire has some pace & ability to show.A good few Leigh players were way off the mark, some of which I least expected, Mitch Brown struggled for example, Riddy was nowhere near his best & Atalea Vea looked weak & disinterested (though in Vea's case we were warned by Saints fans).Lots to fix up before Leeds & to stand any chance of some wins but I maintain it is doable.I really hope we are not maxed out on the SC & have some wriggle room to improve the squad later in season maybe, strikes me that a lot of SL teams look a lot more expensively assembled, who knows.Rhinos at home on Friday, should be a great atmosphere at least. JEAN CAPDOUZE

Cokey wrote: Well then Cappy,In that case,there is no point in promoting anyone is there? And that goes for Toulouse.



Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!



Ste100Centurions wrote: I really hope we are not maxed out on the SC & have some wriggle room to improve the squad later in season maybe, strikes me that a lot of SL teams look a lot more expensively assembled, who knows.



