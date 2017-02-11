JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: There was something fishy about that game. I think that Castleford deliberately took their foot off the gas against their opponents late in the second half. Otherwise the score would have been 60-4. My hunch is that Sky didn't want the embarrassment of a cricket score in a televised game. Certainly the RFL should investigate, though I am sure if they do there will be a cover up. After all, it was the RFL idea to have P & R which has led to the embarrassment of Leigh in Super League.

Ah, John Flatcap Dozey ....How did you manage to say all that while wearing a 6!MP M@$K ?Back to reality & Leigh RLFC.Leigh will get better, by what margin remains to be seen.I have to admit that, though I believe we have a good pack, the legs looked a bit stuck in quick sand for much of the game. How much of that is down to age or lack of fitness I don't know but what I do know is that Cas controlled almost everything & played smart with obvious talent. It was down to Cas Tigers skill & smart play that Leigh energy depleted fast, any team that faces that many defensive sets will tire & fade quickly.H.H went well & showed he still has class & can compete, Gaz Hock always keen to take it to the line & Josh Drinkwater showed some nice timing. Ryan Hampshire has some pace & ability to show.A good few Leigh players were way off the mark, some of which I least expected, Mitch Brown struggled for example, Riddy was nowhere near his best & Atalea Vea looked weak & disinterested (though in Vea's case we were warned by Saints fans).Lots to fix up before Leeds & to stand any chance of some wins but I maintain it is doable.I really hope we are not maxed out on the SC & have some wriggle room to improve the squad later in season maybe, strikes me that a lot of SL teams look a lot more expensively assembled, who knows.Rhinos at home on Friday, should be a great atmosphere at least.