JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:

There was something fishy about that game. I think that Castleford deliberately took their foot off the gas against their opponents late in the second half. Otherwise the score would have been 60-4. My hunch is that Sky didn't want the embarrassment of a cricket score in a televised game. Certainly the RFL should investigate, though I am sure if they do there will be a cover up. After all, it was the RFL idea to have P & R which has led to the embarrassment of Leigh in Super League.