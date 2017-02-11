WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:35 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5076
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
50 euros to the charity of your choice if they do not win more than 2 games, 50 euros to the charity of my choice if they do - deal?


That just about sums Leigh up when the benchmark is set 2 games
Mac out!

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:37 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10892
Location: The City of Wakefield
wire-quin wrote:
That just about sums Leigh up when the benchmark is set 2 games


Hardly, it's pretty obvious he's calling out the Faux 'French' troll rather than setting a benchmark.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:49 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7445
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh looked every bit the championship club they are. Luckily for them, Wakefield will be even worse and will likely go down. Thought cas looked decent ish, nothing special.

Regards

King James


Once again the "King" looks more like a peasant.
Apart from trolling with you pseudo title, do you have anything sensible to say and can you explain why a club that finished 8th and that has improved their squad, will be 4 places worse than last season.
After the Huddersfield result last night, perhaps Widnes will be most worried ??

As for Leigh, they will definitely improve but, with their early run of fixtures, IF they get a few more batterings, confidence may be a problem.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:27 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2028
Location: LEYTH
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh looked every bit the championship club they are. Luckily for them, Wakefield will be even worse and will likely go down. Thought cas looked decent ish, nothing special.

Regards

King James



Your assessment after one game, and Wakey who haven't even played yet,just shows your short vision.

Regards

Hokey Cokey
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:40 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2028
Location: LEYTH
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Leigh proved the failure of p & r once again. The promoted team is always not at full professional standard.

44-16 was generous to Leigh. Leigh are unsuitable for Super League. Let's stop kidding ourselves. They will be lucky if they win more than 2 games all season.

The sooner Hull KR and Toulouse are promoted, at the expense of Leigh and either Widnes, Salford or Wakefield, the better for the reputation of rugby league.


Well then Cappy,In that case,there is no point in promoting anyone is there? And that goes for Toulouse.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:08 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5647
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
I doubt our 'fake' French lover Jean commented on Leigh Centurions last season, when we won 'all but one' of our Middle 8's matches (and that also applies to others on here)
43 posts on this match thread, but zero on the Salford v Wigan one....I wonder why ?
Virtual terrace history....

2014 it was 'dirty championship side Leigh' (when we knocked 2 SL sides out of the Challenge Cup}
2015 it was laughing that we had finished bottom of the 'middle 8's'
2016 when we lost to Batley & Toulouse
2017 everytime we lose a Sooper Dooper League game...... :lol: :lol: :lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:23 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2028
Location: LEYTH
Budgiezilla wrote:
I doubt our 'fake' French lover Jean commented on Leigh Centurions last season, when we won 'all but one' of our Middle 8's matches (and that also applies to others on here)
43 posts on this match thread, but zero on the Salford v Wigan one....I wonder why ?
Virtual terrace history....

2014 it was 'dirty championship side Leigh' (when we knocked 2 SL sides out of the Challenge Cup}
2015 it was laughing that we had finished bottom of the 'middle 8's'
2016 when we lost to Batley & Toulouse
2017 everytime we lose a Sooper Dooper League game...... :lol: :lol: :lol:



That's quite right Budge.

And if we do happen to win next week,they will be doing a Laurel & Hardy.......................I have nothing to say.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:47 pm
meast User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 04, 2002 8:09 pm
Posts: 15299
Location: huddersfudlia
Leigh fans still being precious i see? :)
Image


the Claret And Gold Machine is ready to roll

sunday September 1st 2013, when a dream became a reality!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, Clearwing, Hessle rover, HKRYorkie, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kevs Head, Kiyan, Norris Cole, princeofwales and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,4471,74775,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
16-26
WIGAN
  
...Full time
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTON
TV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  