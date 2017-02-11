|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006
50 euros to the charity of your choice if they do not win more than 2 games, 50 euros to the charity of my choice if they do - deal?
That just about sums Leigh up when the benchmark is set 2 games
Mac out!
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:37 am
Joined:
The City of Wakefield
wire-quin wrote:
That just about sums Leigh up when the benchmark is set 2 games
Hardly, it's pretty obvious he's calling out the Faux 'French' troll rather than setting a benchmark.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:49 am
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh looked every bit the championship club they are. Luckily for them, Wakefield will be even worse and will likely go down. Thought cas looked decent ish, nothing special.
Regards
King James
Once again the "King" looks more like a peasant.
Apart from trolling with you pseudo title, do you have anything sensible to say and can you explain why a club that finished 8th and that has improved their squad, will be 4 places worse than last season.
After the Huddersfield result last night, perhaps Widnes will be most worried ??
As for Leigh, they will definitely improve but, with their early run of fixtures, IF they get a few more batterings, confidence may be a problem.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:27 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh looked every bit the championship club they are. Luckily for them, Wakefield will be even worse and will likely go down. Thought cas looked decent ish, nothing special.
Regards
King James
Your assessment after one game, and Wakey who haven't even played yet,just shows your short vision.
Regards
Hokey Cokey
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:40 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Leigh proved the failure of p & r once again. The promoted team is always not at full professional standard.
44-16 was generous to Leigh. Leigh are unsuitable for Super League. Let's stop kidding ourselves. They will be lucky if they win more than 2 games all season.
The sooner Hull KR and Toulouse are promoted, at the expense of Leigh and either Widnes, Salford or Wakefield, the better for the reputation of rugby league.
Well then Cappy,In that case,there is no point in promoting anyone is there? And that goes for Toulouse.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:08 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005
I doubt our 'fake' French lover Jean commented on Leigh Centurions last season, when we won 'all but one' of our Middle 8's matches (and that also applies to others on here)
43 posts on this match thread, but zero on the Salford v Wigan one....I wonder why ?Virtual terrace history....2014
it was 'dirty championship side Leigh' (when we knocked 2 SL sides out of the Challenge Cup}2015
it was laughing that we had finished bottom of the 'middle 8's'2016
when we lost to Batley & Toulouse2017
everytime we lose a Sooper Dooper League game......
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:23 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011
Budgiezilla wrote:
I doubt our 'fake' French lover Jean commented on Leigh Centurions last season, when we won 'all but one' of our Middle 8's matches (and that also applies to others on here)
43 posts on this match thread, but zero on the Salford v Wigan one....I wonder why ?Virtual terrace history....2014
it was 'dirty championship side Leigh' (when we knocked 2 SL sides out of the Challenge Cup}2015
it was laughing that we had finished bottom of the 'middle 8's'2016
when we lost to Batley & Toulouse2017
everytime we lose a Sooper Dooper League game......
That's quite right Budge.
And if we do happen to win next week,they will be doing a Laurel & Hardy.......................I have nothing to say.
