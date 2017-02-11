WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:54 am
mapleyther User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2309
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Leigh proved the failure of p & r once again. The promoted team is always not at full professional standard.

44-16 was generous to Leigh. Leigh are unsuitable for Super League. Let's stop kidding ourselves. They will be lucky if they win more than 2 games all season.


50 euros to the charity of your choice if they do not win more than 2 games, 50 euros to the charity of my choice if they do - deal?

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:29 am
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 388
mapleyther wrote:
50 euros to the charity of your choice if they do not win more than 2 games, 50 euros to the charity of my choice if they do - deal?


What is it with Cas and Leigh fans always wanting to put money on things? It's a very aggressive stance to take, just allow people to have their own opinions instead of the needless posturing

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:48 am
ryano User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2799
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Leigh proved the failure of p & r once again. The promoted team is always not at full professional standard.

44-16 was generous to Leigh. Leigh are unsuitable for Super League. Let's stop kidding ourselves. They will be lucky if they win more than 2 games all season.

The sooner Hull KR and Toulouse are promoted, at the expense of Leigh and either Widnes, Salford or Wakefield, the better for the reputation of rugby league.


Image
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:07 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10891
Location: The City of Wakefield
ryano wrote:
Image


:BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:24 am
duke street 10 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1839
ryano wrote:
Image

:LOL:

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:32 am
shithead Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 11
Cas should have won by 60 really. Once Leigh are found out a bit more someone will get 80+ points

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:33 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 694
Leigh looked every bit the championship club they are. Luckily for them, Wakefield will be even worse and will likely go down. Thought cas looked decent ish, nothing special.

Regards

King James

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:38 am
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5156
Location: London
Cas started well, then after 15 minutes realised how easy it was going to be, and lost a bit of structure.

Leigh looked bad. First 15 minutes was pure passion, like a banzai charge. After that, pretty bad. Very hard to see them finishing anything other than a bad 12th.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:34 am
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 388
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Cas started well, then after 15 minutes realised how easy it was going to be, and lost a bit of structure.

Leigh looked bad. First 15 minutes was pure passion, like a banzai charge. After that, pretty bad. Very hard to see them finishing anything other than a bad 12th.


They didn't lose structure, they changed structure. They tired out Leigh and then opened up their play, they started pushing the ball out wide and made gaps all through the Leigh defence

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:38 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4395
Location: Outside your remit
Lebron James wrote:
Leigh looked every bit the championship club they are. Luckily for them, Wakefield will be even worse and will likely go down. Thought cas looked decent ish, nothing special.

Regards

King James


Not a prayer imo. Obviously biased but we have a better squad than at least Leigh, Widnes & Hudds. Reckon we'll be looking at 8th rather than 12th tbh
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, brooklands tap room, dboy, DiggerHFC, GansonTheClown, Google [Bot], jus@casvegas, kobashi, Mike1970, Simeon Stylites, TrinityIHC and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,3191,67675,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  