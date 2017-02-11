JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:

Leigh proved the failure of p & r once again. The promoted team is always not at full professional standard.



44-16 was generous to Leigh. Leigh are unsuitable for Super League. Let's stop kidding ourselves. They will be lucky if they win more than 2 games all season.



The sooner Hull KR and Toulouse are promoted, at the expense of Leigh and either Widnes, Salford or Wakefield, the better for the reputation of rugby league.