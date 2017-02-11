JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Leigh proved the failure of p & r once again. The promoted team is always not at full professional standard.



44-16 was generous to Leigh. Leigh are unsuitable for Super League. Let's stop kidding ourselves. They will be lucky if they win more than 2 games all season.

50 euros to the charity of your choice if they do not win more than 2 games, 50 euros to the charity of my choice if they do - deal?