craig hkr Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 364



Still don't begrudge Leigh their place in this year's superleague they earned it.we had ample chance to relegate hudds and Salford ourselves but screwed it.but they look poor on that first game.but it is just the first game. Conscious of the fact we don't cone across like atomic ste100 and budgie wanger last season and stink the forum up .just enjoy it and wait for business end Budgiezilla

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 5646

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

I have just watched my team get 'thrashed' and I'm still being light hearted. What are you like when your team has just got stuffed, I do believe it has happened in the past !!!

If all I have done is type BLESS to irritate you, then I think you need to buy a 'sense of humour' ! It was you who initially decided to take the pi** out of the Leigh supporters. "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" craig hkr Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 364

q Budgiezilla wrote: I have just watched my team get 'thrashed' and I'm still being light hearted. What are you like when your team has just got stuffed, I do believe it has happened in the past !!!

If all I have done is type BLESS to irritate you, then I think you need to buy a 'sense of humour' ! It was you who initially decided to take the pi** out of the Leigh supporters.



You got plugged by a top 2/3 team no shame in that. Was a free hit in grand scheme of things.i like to think I'm fair in my appraisal of a game iv watched. (Apart from fc).don't rate most of new signings but Leigh away will be very tough game for most.read your posts over last few years and you come across as fair.hope I'm proved wrong and we both are up next season but I expect to see you guys in MPG. On thread I expect to see cas get some silverware and will be more deserved than some



Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm

Posts: 1309

wire-quin wrote: Leigh about to get thrashed



Hood deliberately passing the ball at an offside Cas player - the equivalent of footballs diving



Happens all the time, smart player !



1 min in Hock throwing punches



after a deliberate forearm to the face/throat in the tackle, penalty to Leigh too !



Welcome to SL *Thanks*





Well boys 'n girls & John Flat Cap Dozey ....



Convinced her indoors to upgrade the Sky package just in time for the match, (she got box sets so we're both happy).



I was all set to listen to the game on BBC but settled down with a nice San Miguel for ..... well, a bit of a mauling really.



I can't say I am disappointed really, enough spirit shown to post 3 tries 2nd half, a decent 1st 20 minutes & 1st game out away at a Possible Champion team , I wouldn't be surprised if better teams than ours get an even bigger kicking later in the season & Cas are top 3 material in my book.



A good few Leigh players a long way off their best & Atilla the Hun or whatever he is called showed why Saints & the Donkey Sanctuary don't want him !



Overall, not completely disgraced & we should be a lot harder to beat at home.



Oh & C1900 Leigh fans travelled to Cas, wasn't that a total attendance at Salford v Giants in 2016 ?



Well boys 'n girls & John Flat Cap Dozey ....

Convinced her indoors to upgrade the Sky package just in time for the match, (she got box sets so we're both happy).

I was all set to listen to the game on BBC but settled down with a nice San Miguel for ..... well, a bit of a mauling really.

I can't say I am disappointed really, enough spirit shown to post 3 tries 2nd half, a decent 1st 20 minutes & 1st game out away at a Possible Champion team , I wouldn't be surprised if better teams than ours get an even bigger kicking later in the season & Cas are top 3 material in my book.

A good few Leigh players a long way off their best & Atilla the Hun or whatever he is called showed why Saints & the Donkey Sanctuary don't want him !

Overall, not completely disgraced & we should be a lot harder to beat at home.

Oh & C1900 Leigh fans travelled to Cas, wasn't that a total attendance at Salford v Giants in 2016 ?

Bring on Leeds.



Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm

Posts: 1309

Budgiezilla wrote: Bless, which Leigh supporter was it ?

It was Leigh Fan N°1,878 of 1,900+ Away from home, he will have been hard to spot.

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 5646

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

craig hkr wrote: q You got plugged by a top 2/3 team no shame in that. Was a free hit in grand scheme of things.i like to think I'm fair in my appraisal of a game iv watched. (Apart from fc).don't rate most of new signings but Leigh away will be very tough game for most.read your posts over last few years and you come across as fair.hope I'm proved wrong and we both are up next season but I expect to see you guys in MPG. On thread I expect to see cas get some silverware and will be more deserved than some



Cheers Craig, some folk went 'fishing' and "got a bite" ! That's one thing I don't do, (YES I will stick up for my team & fans, but I don't gloat/take the **** when we win) Check my posts Cheers Craig, some folk went 'fishing' and "got a bite" ! That's one thing I don't do, (YES I will stick up for my team & fans, but I don't gloat/take the **** when we win) "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" Kiyan Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am

Posts: 174

Ste100Centurions wrote: Well boys 'n girls & John Flat Cap Dozey ....



Convinced her indoors to upgrade the Sky package just in time for the match, (she got box sets so we're both happy).



I was all set to listen to the game on BBC but settled down with a nice San Miguel for ..... well, a bit of a mauling really.



I can't say I am disappointed really, enough spirit shown to post 3 tries 2nd half, a decent 1st 20 minutes & 1st game out away at a Possible Champion team , I wouldn't be surprised if better teams than ours get an even bigger kicking later in the season & Cas are top 3 material in my book.



A good few Leigh players a long way off their best & Atilla the Hun or whatever he is called showed why Saints & the Donkey Sanctuary don't want him !



Overall, not completely disgraced & we should be a lot harder to beat at home.



Oh & C1900 Leigh fans travelled to Cas, wasn't that a total attendance at Salford v Giants in 2016 ?



Bring on Leeds.



When fans look to deflect a performance by quoting attendance, you can be assured they were disappointed. If only games/cups were won by fan attendance eh?

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 5646

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

Kiyan, it's just a response to 'a few fans' mentioning how bad we were, it's just the 1st game of the season. If we'd have won, I wouldn't have been booking my grand final tickets, and the fact that we have got 'stuffed' hasn't made me depressed. The last 20 minutes of the 1st half was 'scary' I admit, but there is still 22 games left to look forward to. After all it's 12 years since we weren't allowed in/failed to get promoted to SL. The fact that are next 2 home games are v Leeds & Saints is fantastic.....Can't wait ! "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" JEAN CAPDOUZE

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm

Posts: 3970

Location: Carcassonne, France

Leigh proved the failure of p & r once again. The promoted team is always not at full professional standard.



44-16 was generous to Leigh. Leigh are unsuitable for Super League. Let's stop kidding ourselves. They will be lucky if they win more than 2 games all season.



The sooner Hull KR and Toulouse are promoted, at the expense of Leigh and either Widnes, Salford or Wakefield, the better for the reputation of rugby league. Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!



