wire-quin wrote: Leigh about to get thrashed



Hood deliberately passing the ball at an offside Cas player - the equivalent of footballs diving



Happens all the time, smart player !



1 min in Hock throwing punches



after a deliberate forearm to the face/throat in the tackle, penalty to Leigh too !



Welcome to SL *Thanks*

Possible Champion team

Donkey Sanctuary

Well boys 'n girls & John Flat Cap Dozey ....Convinced her indoors to upgrade the Sky package just in time for the match, (she got box sets so we're both happy).I was all set to listen to the game on BBC but settled down with a nice San Miguel for ..... well, a bit of a mauling really.I can't say I am disappointed really, enough spirit shown to post 3 tries 2nd half, a decent 1st 20 minutes & 1st game out away at a, I wouldn't be surprised if better teams than ours get an even bigger kicking later in the season & Cas are top 3 material in my book.A good few Leigh players a long way off their best & Atilla the Hun or whatever he is called showed why Saints & thedon't want him !Overall, not completely disgraced & we should be a lot harder to beat at home.Oh & C1900 Leigh fans travelled to Cas, wasn't that a total attendance at Salford v Giants in 2016 ?Bring on Leeds.