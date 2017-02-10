WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:52 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
You must admit, my reply was witty ! :wink:


The bless thing is really condescending!

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:09 pm
Still don't begrudge Leigh their place in this year's superleague they earned it.we had ample chance to relegate hudds and Salford ourselves but screwed it.but they look poor on that first game.but it is just the first game. Conscious of the fact we don't cone across like atomic ste100 and budgie wanger last season and stink the forum up .just enjoy it and wait for business end

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:14 pm
I have just watched my team get 'thrashed' and I'm still being light hearted. What are you like when your team has just got stuffed, I do believe it has happened in the past !!!
If all I have done is type BLESS to irritate you, then I think you need to buy a 'sense of humour' ! It was you who initially decided to take the pi** out of the Leigh supporters.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:29 pm
q
Budgiezilla wrote:
I have just watched my team get 'thrashed' and I'm still being light hearted. What are you like when your team has just got stuffed, I do believe it has happened in the past !!!
If all I have done is type BLESS to irritate you, then I think you need to buy a 'sense of humour' ! It was you who initially decided to take the pi** out of the Leigh supporters.


You got plugged by a top 2/3 team no shame in that. Was a free hit in grand scheme of things.i like to think I'm fair in my appraisal of a game iv watched. (Apart from fc).don't rate most of new signings but Leigh away will be very tough game for most.read your posts over last few years and you come across as fair.hope I'm proved wrong and we both are up next season but I expect to see you guys in MPG. On thread I expect to see cas get some silverware and will be more deserved than some

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:03 am
wire-quin wrote:
Leigh about to get thrashed

Hood deliberately passing the ball at an offside Cas player - the equivalent of footballs diving

Happens all the time, smart player !

1 min in Hock throwing punches

after a deliberate forearm to the face/throat in the tackle, penalty to Leigh too !

Welcome to SL *Thanks*



Well boys 'n girls & John Flat Cap Dozey ....

Convinced her indoors to upgrade the Sky package just in time for the match, (she got box sets so we're both happy).

I was all set to listen to the game on BBC but settled down with a nice San Miguel for ..... well, a bit of a mauling really.

I can't say I am disappointed really, enough spirit shown to post 3 tries 2nd half, a decent 1st 20 minutes & 1st game out away at a Possible Champion team, I wouldn't be surprised if better teams than ours get an even bigger kicking later in the season & Cas are top 3 material in my book.

A good few Leigh players a long way off their best & Atilla the Hun or whatever he is called showed why Saints & the Donkey Sanctuary don't want him !

Overall, not completely disgraced & we should be a lot harder to beat at home.

Bring on Leeds.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Code13, craig hkr, knockersbumpMKII, Maverick Rhino, Nothus, RedUnderTheBed, Ste100Centurions, tigersteve, UllFC and 145 guests

