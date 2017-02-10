wire-quin wrote:
Leigh about to get thrashed
Hood deliberately passing the ball at an offside Cas player - the equivalent of footballs diving
Happens all the time, smart player !
1 min in Hock throwing punches
after a deliberate forearm to the face/throat in the tackle, penalty to Leigh too !
Welcome to SL *Thanks*
Well boys 'n girls & John Flat Cap Dozey ....
Convinced her indoors to upgrade the Sky package just in time for the match, (she got box sets so we're both happy).
I was all set to listen to the game on BBC but settled down with a nice San Miguel for ..... well, a bit of a mauling really.
I can't say I am disappointed really, enough spirit shown to post 3 tries 2nd half, a decent 1st 20 minutes & 1st game out away at a Possible Champion team
, I wouldn't be surprised if better teams than ours get an even bigger kicking later in the season & Cas are top 3 material in my book.
A good few Leigh players a long way off their best & Atilla the Hun or whatever he is called showed why Saints & the Donkey Sanctuary
don't want him !
Overall, not completely disgraced & we should be a lot harder to beat at home.
Bring on Leeds.