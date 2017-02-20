|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Sutcliffe's lack of creative skills will not be improved by a change of tactics. You could argue that it is because of his lack of reliability as a goal kicker:
The ones we've turned down so far this season have been pretty much central so I doubt it's because of fear he'll miss them.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:28 pm
If this is an actual tactic devised by McD then surely that's the final nail in the coffin?
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:48 pm
FGB wrote:
If this is an actual tactic devised by McD then surely that's the final nail in the coffin?
The final nail in the coffin should have been last year.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:49 pm
Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:33 pm
The Eagle wrote:
I think that the running of the ball is fine as a tactic. We won't always try it, and it won't always work, but what it does is set up the idea in the defenses mind that its an option for us on the 5th.
Its designed to keep the defense honest, and leave them in two minds as to what we'll do. Its another thing a team will have to try to defend, rather than just assuming Leeds will do what everyone else does which is kick it to the corner or ingoal.
now in terms of why we want to do this, it may be that our halves aren't as confident or accurate with their kicks, or that we back the physicallity of our edges to score from a powerplay. Who knows, but I don't think switching it up is a bad thing in itself
I agree with you and it will have a better chance of success when we have a match fit McGuire or when Lilley is back.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:54 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I agree with you and it will have a better chance of success when we have a match fit McGuire or when Lilley is back.
This is hilarious without any options wrt runners/dummy runners or even the incline of a set attacking line it will go exactly as it has done with Sutty/Burrow at H/B it's another clueless negative approach by your hero have you admitted you were wro g to slate Sutcliffe for doing it yet?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:05 pm
For years now if we haven't scored from a move orginating from a break we've been clueless on the oppositions line. In the past this has been ok because we have scored plenty from breaks. More recently this has become more of an issue, we need someone like a Gale, or a Brough with a real rugby brain to come up with something special or a coach with some tic tacs!
my personal gripes with our current setup -
not enough 40-20's (Sutcliffe kicked our annual total already)
Stop kicking down the throats of the fullback
Get some aggression
Use our wingers!
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:25 pm
casben wrote:
For years now if we haven't scored from a move orginating from a break we've been clueless on the oppositions line. In the past this has been ok because we have scored plenty from breaks. More recently this has become more of an issue, we need someone like a Gale, or a Brough with a real rugby brain to come up with something special or a coach with some tic tacs!
my personal gripes with our current setup -
not enough 40-20's (Sutcliffe kicked our annual total already)
Stop kicking down the throats of the fullback
Get some aggression
Use our wingers!
Another casual poster coming on here talking sense.
Burn him.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:13 pm
casben wrote:
For years now if we haven't scored from a move orginating from a break we've been clueless on the oppositions line. In the past this has been ok because we have scored plenty from breaks. More recently this has become more of an issue, we need someone like a Gale, or a Brough with a real rugby brain to come up with something special or a coach with some tic tacs!
my personal gripes with our current setup -
not enough 40-20's (Sutcliffe kicked our annual total already)
Stop kicking down the throats of the fullback
Get some aggression
Use our wingers!
Brough's tactical nous didn't help the Giants vs Salford last week.
You can't assume we won't go for more 40/20s this year.
JJB seems to have used too much aggression.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:59 pm
Old Feller wrote:
Brough's tactical nous didn't help the Giants vs Salford last week.
You can't assume we won't go for more 40/20s this year.
JJB seems to have used too much aggression.
No but I bet Gale will play a blinder against us at the upcoming match at the Jungle, like he did twice last season.
I can't presume but we generally don't kick that many!
Aggression as a tactic is needed how well did Saints hound us so that we barely made it out of our own 20 nevermind our own half. We need an enforcer too, I know its rugby of a bygone era but I use to love chanting "Harvey/Barrie's gonna get you" with my dad as a kid in the Southstand.
