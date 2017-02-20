The Eagle wrote:

I think that the running of the ball is fine as a tactic. We won't always try it, and it won't always work, but what it does is set up the idea in the defenses mind that its an option for us on the 5th.



Its designed to keep the defense honest, and leave them in two minds as to what we'll do. Its another thing a team will have to try to defend, rather than just assuming Leeds will do what everyone else does which is kick it to the corner or ingoal.



now in terms of why we want to do this, it may be that our halves aren't as confident or accurate with their kicks, or that we back the physicallity of our edges to score from a powerplay. Who knows, but I don't think switching it up is a bad thing in itself