Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:54 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9486
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Sutcliffe's lack of creative skills will not be improved by a change of tactics. You could argue that it is because of his lack of reliability as a goal kicker:


The ones we've turned down so far this season have been pretty much central so I doubt it's because of fear he'll miss them.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:28 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 367
If this is an actual tactic devised by McD then surely that's the final nail in the coffin?

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:48 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2274
Location: Going straight
FGB wrote:
If this is an actual tactic devised by McD then surely that's the final nail in the coffin?


The final nail in the coffin should have been last year.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:49 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 367
Fully agree.

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:33 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4421
Location: Living the Dream
The Eagle wrote:
I think that the running of the ball is fine as a tactic. We won't always try it, and it won't always work, but what it does is set up the idea in the defenses mind that its an option for us on the 5th.

Its designed to keep the defense honest, and leave them in two minds as to what we'll do. Its another thing a team will have to try to defend, rather than just assuming Leeds will do what everyone else does which is kick it to the corner or ingoal.

now in terms of why we want to do this, it may be that our halves aren't as confident or accurate with their kicks, or that we back the physicallity of our edges to score from a powerplay. Who knows, but I don't think switching it up is a bad thing in itself


I agree with you and it will have a better chance of success when we have a match fit McGuire or when Lilley is back.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:54 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 582
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I agree with you and it will have a better chance of success when we have a match fit McGuire or when Lilley is back.

This is hilarious without any options wrt runners/dummy runners or even the incline of a set attacking line it will go exactly as it has done with Sutty/Burrow at H/B it's another clueless negative approach by your hero have you admitted you were wro g to slate Sutcliffe for doing it yet?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:05 pm
casben
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 111
For years now if we haven't scored from a move orginating from a break we've been clueless on the oppositions line. In the past this has been ok because we have scored plenty from breaks. More recently this has become more of an issue, we need someone like a Gale, or a Brough with a real rugby brain to come up with something special or a coach with some tic tacs!

my personal gripes with our current setup -

not enough 40-20's (Sutcliffe kicked our annual total already)
Stop kicking down the throats of the fullback
Get some aggression
Use our wingers!
