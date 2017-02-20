For years now if we haven't scored from a move orginating from a break we've been clueless on the oppositions line. In the past this has been ok because we have scored plenty from breaks. More recently this has become more of an issue, we need someone like a Gale, or a Brough with a real rugby brain to come up with something special or a coach with some tic tacs!
my personal gripes with our current setup -
not enough 40-20's (Sutcliffe kicked our annual total already)
Stop kicking down the throats of the fullback
Get some aggression
Use our wingers!
