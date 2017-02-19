WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Last Tackle

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:07 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 930
I can see the logic in running it on the last, even if I disagree with it and think it's negative. IMO, that's not the biggest problem with it, that being that if you have no balance i.e. just run it or just kick it all the time whatever you do gradually becomes less effective.

Whatever happened to the kick to the corner for Hall to bully any winger not named Monaghan or Richards? Used to be a staple but now we're lucky if we try it once a game.

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:13 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 580
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I can see the logic in running it on the last, even if I disagree with it and think it's negative. IMO, that's not the biggest problem with it, that being that if you have no balance i.e. just run it or just kick it all the time whatever you do gradually becomes less effective.

Whatever happened to the kick to the corner for Hall to bully any winger not named Monaghan or Richards? Used to be a staple but now we're lucky if we try it once a game.

There's no logic whatsoever if you don't at the very least have a back line with dummy runners or set up with a shape to confuse a set defence we have neither.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:15 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9484
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I can see the logic in running it on the last, even if I disagree with it and think it's negative. IMO, that's not the biggest problem with it, that being that if you have no balance i.e. just run it or just kick it all the time whatever you do gradually becomes less effective.


Yeah I agree with this. I can understand doing it sometimes, but not repeatedly. Will be interesting to see next week with us being at home for the first time this season if we try to be more adventurous.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:34 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 580
ThePrinter wrote:
Yeah I agree with this. I can understand doing it sometimes, but not repeatedly. Will be interesting to see next week with us being at home for the first time this season if we try to be more adventurous.

The saddest thing about it all is we all know we have strike out wide & the likes of Abbo & Ward are more than capable of running great attacking lines/angles whilst linking with our centres yet we never "set up" to exploit it.
Stevie Ward has all the skill set to become an extra ball player & we know Cuthbo can offload when he isn't getting used as a straight forward run it in Prop. :?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:17 am
The Eagle
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15088
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
I think that the running of the ball is fine as a tactic. We won't always try it, and it won't always work, but what it does is set up the idea in the defenses mind that its an option for us on the 5th.

Its designed to keep the defense honest, and leave them in two minds as to what we'll do. Its another thing a team will have to try to defend, rather than just assuming Leeds will do what everyone else does which is kick it to the corner or ingoal.

now in terms of why we want to do this, it may be that our halves aren't as confident or accurate with their kicks, or that we back the physicallity of our edges to score from a powerplay. Who knows, but I don't think switching it up is a bad thing in itself
Sick of getting crappy gifts ? Get the gifts that YOU want.
Use www.giftslist.co.uk

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:28 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5674
I assume the decision to avoid defending 7 tackles is based on stats. I don't find the notion of running it on the last defensive in itself although it will always appear so if it's a mere replication of the five previous plays. To be honest, I've been disillusioned on many occasions by our short kicking close to the line, and not just recently. Yes, it has sometimes given us repeat sets or even a score but on many (I suspect many more) occasions, it has not.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: The Last Tackle

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:40 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2273
Location: Going straight
:shock: :shock: :shock: McDermott has tactics?
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
