Juan Cornetto wrote:
Sutcliffe's lack of creative skills will not be improved by a change of tactics. You could argue that it is because of his lack of reliability as a goal kicker that they choose not to take the two or you could say it is his poor last tackle choices that mean they run it.... but of course I would never suggest such a thing
So explain Mcguire running it on the 5th & getting caught?
Wrt lack of reliability his GK proved the difference this week
Whoever the HB's are though it's blatantly obvious we have no set attacking pattern or ideas in the opposition 20m