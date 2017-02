I made the presumption that McGuire was fit therefore Lilley could go on a months loan to Bradford. Obviously not. Will "Sicknote" get 15 games in during part 1 of the season? I doubt it.

We were too frightened to put in the grubber kick and build pressure. The 7 tackle re-start will kill any creativity on the last tackle unless we take the risk and put teams under pressure. Great defence last night, full marks to Golding and Ward for their efforts but the headless chicken strategy on tackle 5 didn't work last season and will not work this. Surely we could have addressed this in pre-season instead of putting players arms up cows backsides.