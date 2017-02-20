WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Frenchies elsewhere

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Frenchies elsewhere

Post a reply
Re: Frenchies elsewhere
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:08 pm
lewis9966 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 05, 2015 11:09 am
Posts: 445
Morgan was fantastic
Re: Frenchies elsewhere
Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:55 pm
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30610
Location: The commentary box
Decent fightback from TO yesterday, but gave themselves too much to do. Once they get an away win under their belts, I think they'll take a bit of stopping
Re: Frenchies elsewhere
Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:34 am
JonB95 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1802
On the subject of Toulouse, there was a fascinating interview with coach Houles in the Guardian a few weeks ago. Really gives an insight into their success.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/no-he ... ique-coach
Re: Frenchies elsewhere
Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:08 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30610
Location: The commentary box
The Farmer :BOW:
Re: Frenchies elsewhere
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 10:26 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30610
Location: The commentary box
Hakim Miloudi signs for Hull from FCL
Re: Frenchies elsewhere
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:15 am
JonB95 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1802
Miloudi sent off for Doncaster last week, apparently for spitting. another from the Gigot school of mercurial talents with bad attitude?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 50 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,3281,98776,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTRY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDONB
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM