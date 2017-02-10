So this came to light during last night's match.

Leeds put up a high attacking kick, which came down in the in goal area and was contested, but Adam Swift caught the bomb for Saints.



Saints were then given a 7 tackle set starting on the 20m mark.



I was aware of this rule being in place for instances where kicks ran dead beyond the in goal area, and that makes sense to me. It punishes poor kicks and (arguably) negative tactics from sides who simply hoof the ball down the pitch and get their defence set on the 30m.



But does anyone else think it's slightly wrong that teams are being punished for well placed kicks that are simply dealt with by the defending team?

Leeds tried to score a try with a bomb and ended up having to defend a 7 tackle set as a result of it. Is there not a danger that this will stop teams from taking the risk?