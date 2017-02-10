WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zero Tackle for Diffusing a Bomb?

Zero Tackle for Diffusing a Bomb?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:36 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4079
Location: Bradford
So this came to light during last night's match.
Leeds put up a high attacking kick, which came down in the in goal area and was contested, but Adam Swift caught the bomb for Saints.

Saints were then given a 7 tackle set starting on the 20m mark.

I was aware of this rule being in place for instances where kicks ran dead beyond the in goal area, and that makes sense to me. It punishes poor kicks and (arguably) negative tactics from sides who simply hoof the ball down the pitch and get their defence set on the 30m.

But does anyone else think it's slightly wrong that teams are being punished for well placed kicks that are simply dealt with by the defending team?
Leeds tried to score a try with a bomb and ended up having to defend a 7 tackle set as a result of it. Is there not a danger that this will stop teams from taking the risk?

Re: Zero Tackle for Diffusing a Bomb?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:47 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: Now in Enemy Country
It needs changing if this is the case, most fans assume kicking the ball dead tactic is the 7 tackle rule.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Zero Tackle for Diffusing a Bomb?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:17 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1056
Location: Inside my own head
I noticed this as well, wasn't impressed, there was an instance where a Leeds player (was it hall?) caught a bomb and plonked one foot over the try line just before to defuse it. I thought this was the rule they were getting rid of in terms of the side line. Seems it has just moved to another part of the field.

Re: Zero Tackle for Diffusing a Bomb?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:01 am
Salford red all over User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2854
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
yorksguy1865 wrote:
I noticed this as well, wasn't impressed, there was an instance where a Leeds player (was it hall?) caught a bomb and plonked one foot over the try line just before to defuse it. I thought this was the rule they were getting rid of in terms of the side line. Seems it has just moved to another part of the field.


Yeah McDermott was waxing lyrical about how hard it is to catch the oncoming bomb and have the skill/mindset to tactically put the foot behind the line at the same time.

...... When in reality Hall didn't have a clue what he'd just done as he ran the ball got tackled went to play the ball and looked totally puzzled that the ref had stopped play.
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)

Re: Zero Tackle for Diffusing a Bomb?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:16 am
Mr Churchill Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 509
Thurston is good enough to ensure his kicks would land a metre or so short of the corner flag.

Users browsing this forum: Ave It!, g_balls, Nothus, Paddyfc, Salford red all over, Saxy, sgtwilko, The FC Aces, wakeyrule and 160 guests

