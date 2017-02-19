|
Tez has always hated Leeds and loves a dig. Clarke will always be the same. The Mags rant is there for all to see. Clarke will always be scum.
On the game; there was plenty of nice moments in there with the ball (first half really). Some really nice moments from those getting the most stick. Second half was a shocker though.
Leeds look very average, you will get some heavy beatings this season when you start playing the top teams. Before you harp up about St Helens they look as bad as you lot.
Which tops sides are those???
blinkstudios wrote:
Leeds look very average, you will get some heavy beatings this season when you start playing the top teams. Before you harp up about St Helens they look as bad as you lot.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:07 am
blinkstudios wrote:
Leeds look very average, you will get some heavy beatings this season when you start playing the top teams. Before you harp up about St Helens they look as bad as you lot.
Yet Saints still are one of the top teams. As for heavy beatings, our defence is looking very strong early door and won't be leaking the points it did last year. The frustrating thing about the Saints loss is that it's probably going to be the lowest amount of points they score in a home game all season.
Spot on Roy.
RoyBoy29 wrote:
If Reynolds had kicked the 2 conversions and Vea had passed to his right then it would have been a Leigh win..
This is sport, you win some you lose some...we lost, you won. No hard feeling from this end, it was a good game to watch. Both teams looked jittery, and lacked finish. Leigh have pressure being the new kids on the block, Leeds have pressure with the past history. Both teams will be fine come the end of the day
