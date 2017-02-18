Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9468 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
rugbyleague88 wrote:
That two points prevented Leigh from kicking a penalty to win the match or slotting a drop goal to equalise. It meant they had to score a try to win. When it was a shot for two directly in front of the posts and when our attack is $hite, it was clearly the correct decision. We must take any easy shots at goal whilst McNumb remains in charge as our attack will not improve whilst he is at the helm.
Leigh hadn't scored their 3rd try at the point so it's not a gimme that it would've been a 1 or 3 point game going into the final minutes.
And yes our attack was poor and this decision saw us have to collect a kickoff from our own in goal and try and attack from there.
and how you can say it was the correct decision Gotcha , we may have scored a try and won by more .
But we didn't, and we didn't plenty of other times we had the ball in Leigh territory, same as we didn't the week before in Saints territory. But what we did though is ensure that Leigh had to score a try for us to lose, which ultimately proved to be the totally correct call, so it is quite easy for me to say it was correct.
I noticed Clarke was back to his anti leeds snipeing all the way through
I think Terry O' Connor nearly orgasmed late in the game as Leigh went close to pinching it. There was a long audible moan of excitement in the background that tapered off to a groan without a single word being spoken. Very worrying, especially as he has never been so close to orgasm when Leeds go close to snatching a win.
leeds owl wrote:
I think Terry O' Connor nearly orgasmed late in the game as Leigh went close to pinching it. There was a long audible moan of excitement in the background that tapered off to a groan without a single word being spoken. Very worrying, especially as he has never been so close to orgasm when Leeds go close to snatching a win.
O'Connor made Clarke sound good. When they all agreed that Hall had been obstructed for Leigh's 2nd try he said that no Leeds player had been impeded from making the tackle.
