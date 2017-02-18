rugbyleague88 wrote: That two points prevented Leigh from kicking a penalty to win the match or slotting a drop goal to equalise. It meant they had to score a try to win. When it was a shot for two directly in front of the posts and when our attack is $hite, it was clearly the correct decision. We must take any easy shots at goal whilst McNumb remains in charge as our attack will not improve whilst he is at the helm.

Leigh hadn't scored their 3rd try at the point so it's not a gimme that it would've been a 1 or 3 point game going into the final minutes.And yes our attack was poor and this decision saw us have to collect a kickoff from our own in goal and try and attack from there.