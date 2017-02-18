WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:30 pm
ploinerrhino
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 758
before anyone thinks i have changed my mind the correct was regarding the Stevie Ward post

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:33 pm
ploinerrhino
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 758
and how you can say it was the correct decision Gotcha , we may have scored a try and won by more .

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:37 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 907
ploinerrhino wrote:
and how you can say it was the correct decision Gotcha , we may have scored a try and won by more .


How many points have you got ?

It was the right decision
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:38 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9458
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
rugbyleague88 wrote:
That two points prevented Leigh from kicking a penalty to win the match or slotting a drop goal to equalise. It meant they had to score a try to win. When it was a shot for two directly in front of the posts and when our attack is $hite, it was clearly the correct decision. We must take any easy shots at goal whilst McNumb remains in charge as our attack will not improve whilst he is at the helm.


Leigh hadn't scored their 3rd try at the point so it's not a gimme that it would've been a 1 or 3 point game going into the final minutes.

And yes our attack was poor and this decision saw us have to collect a kickoff from our own in goal and try and attack from there.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:39 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14719
ploinerrhino wrote:
and how you can say it was the correct decision Gotcha , we may have scored a try and won by more .


But we didn't, and we didn't plenty of other times we had the ball in Leigh territory, same as we didn't the week before in Saints territory. But what we did though is ensure that Leigh had to score a try for us to lose, which ultimately proved to be the totally correct call, so it is quite easy for me to say it was correct.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:48 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 927
Don't see the point of debating it when we won tbh. I thought it was the right descision at the time, as it made sure a penalty wasn't enough.

Could we have tapped and scored, maybe, did it matter, no.
