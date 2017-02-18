[quote="Gotcha"]It's not incorrect at all. Take two off us and we lead by one point. How much ball did Leigh have in our twenty in that last twenty minutes? You seriously believe they wouldn't have put over a drop goal, or worse still got a penalty? Those moaning about the two are deluded about the match, and like me also, would have moaned a lot after the match had we not took it and not won.



Conveniently forgetting that we have a set of six starting less than 10m from the opposition's line, against 12 men.



As you are aware, all is speculation what would have happened after taking a tap. I happen to believe, already 1 point up against 12 men, there was not as much to gain from taking the 2 points, as keeping the pressure on, going for the jugular & killing the game off. Unless we throw an interception, chances are, even if we don't score a try, Leigh regain the ball within their 10m area.



We shall have to agree to differ, as I suspect both will not change our opinion & as it is all speculative, neither can "prove" their point.