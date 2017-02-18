WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:20 am
RHINO-MARK
[quote="son of headingley"]This bit is incorrect


Taking the 2 along with the DG meant they had to at least score 1 more try whereas just having the DG a penalty kick & they win & the way we were getting pinged it was bound to happen yet we'd already shown how rudderless we were in their 20m zone.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:50 am
son of headingley
[quote="Gotcha"]It's not incorrect at all. Take two off us and we lead by one point. How much ball did Leigh have in our twenty in that last twenty minutes? You seriously believe they wouldn't have put over a drop goal, or worse still got a penalty? Those moaning about the two are deluded about the match, and like me also, would have moaned a lot after the match had we not took it and not won.

Conveniently forgetting that we have a set of six starting less than 10m from the opposition's line, against 12 men.

As you are aware, all is speculation what would have happened after taking a tap. I happen to believe, already 1 point up against 12 men, there was not as much to gain from taking the 2 points, as keeping the pressure on, going for the jugular & killing the game off. Unless we throw an interception, chances are, even if we don't score a try, Leigh regain the ball within their 10m area.

We shall have to agree to differ, as I suspect both will not change our opinion & as it is all speculative, neither can "prove" their point.

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:21 pm
batleyrhino
If any team is looking capable of scoring with 6 tackles inside the opposition 20 it's a tough call to go for the 2. Leeds attack is so predictable and pedestrian that we should be going for the 2 every time at the moment.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:28 pm
ploinerrhino
Well if that's the case we might as well all give up ,because at that stage with a repeat set of six , Leigh down to 12 and field position vital going for 2 was nonsense

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:20 pm
Old Feller
I think that what happened at saints last week had a massive influence on our going for the 2 points in this game.
I agree that until we are in a massive winning position in any game this season we should always go for 2 points if the kick is in a reasonable position.
