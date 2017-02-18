Going for 2 did not cost us the game but had we not gone for it nobody has any idea how the game would have gone.

Sutcliffe's DG on the stroke of half-time was brilliant & his 40-20 kick took away any chance that Leigh had of winning the game.

For that he should be applauded.

What I constantly find irritating is when either of JJB or Ablett - who otherwise had excellent games - gives away stupid penalties through messing around at the PTB.

They just seem incapable of getting that out of their system.

Personally I thought we looked much better when McGuire came on, other than knocking on from a daft pass from JJB, (forced by their defence?) he had little chance in the second half due to our continual failure to hold on to the ball.

Finally,I fail to see how the ref didn't at least refer the Mitch Brown try to the video ref, looked like a clear case of obstruction to me.

At least we went home with 2 points.