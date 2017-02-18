WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:33 am
Going for 2 did not cost us the game but had we not gone for it nobody has any idea how the game would have gone.
Sutcliffe's DG on the stroke of half-time was brilliant & his 40-20 kick took away any chance that Leigh had of winning the game.
For that he should be applauded.
What I constantly find irritating is when either of JJB or Ablett - who otherwise had excellent games - gives away stupid penalties through messing around at the PTB.
They just seem incapable of getting that out of their system.
Personally I thought we looked much better when McGuire came on, other than knocking on from a daft pass from JJB, (forced by their defence?) he had little chance in the second half due to our continual failure to hold on to the ball.
Finally,I fail to see how the ref didn't at least refer the Mitch Brown try to the video ref, looked like a clear case of obstruction to me.
At least we went home with 2 points.
Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:44 am
Gotcha wrote:
Sorry but seen two posts now. Sutcliffe had a great game, and Burrow our best attacker.

What are people watching? They were both poor. Sutcliffe at least though won us the game, despite his overall performance.

Parcell was easily our best attacker, our only attacking threat.

As a whole we were awful, absolutely awful. That performance wouldn't have been excusable against a Wigan or Warrington, so why are some trying to justify it against an injury hit championship side.

All it did is highlight just how poor some of the players in our squad are. When this is mixed with poor tactics there is nowhere to hide for those players. Some players however did stand up and put massive efforts in, and as I said earlier Sutcliffe as poor as he is st stand off, won us that game. Without that it would have been a loss.


I agree Parcell played well on attack (and defence) and both he and Burrow achieved similar things on attack. Both had a try assist, both made a clean break, both made an offload, both made similar meters per carry, Burrow made one more tackle bust could have had a try when he backed up Hall if the pass had been better and he was off for most of the second half when we looked rudderless.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
