Seriously Exeter, you think we would have still won that game had we not gone for two? I definitely do not.
That was the only time in the game besides Sutcliffes two moments that we showed good game management. Time and again we lost last year by not taking the two, last week we lost by not taking the two, last night we won taking the two. That decision is the last one I would moan about from last night. Bud had we not took it and lost, I along with many others would certainly have been moaning about it.
That was the only time in the game besides Sutcliffes two moments that we showed good game management. Time and again we lost last year by not taking the two, last week we lost by not taking the two, last night we won taking the two. That decision is the last one I would moan about from last night. Bud had we not took it and lost, I along with many others would certainly have been moaning about it.