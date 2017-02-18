WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:19 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14714
Seriously Exeter, you think we would have still won that game had we not gone for two? I definitely do not.

That was the only time in the game besides Sutcliffes two moments that we showed good game management. Time and again we lost last year by not taking the two, last week we lost by not taking the two, last night we won taking the two. That decision is the last one I would moan about from last night. Bud had we not took it and lost, I along with many others would certainly have been moaning about it.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:53 am
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 925
Couple of interesting stats on the SL website, as well as stuff I've noticed watching the game back.

First on Mullaly, who has made eight carries across two games. I know his game time is limited, but that's Kirke esque, not good solid packman Kirke either, the last few years Kirke.

Walters who I know gets some stick on here managed 29 tackles, with no misses (maybe take that with a pinch of salt). As well as 6 carries. Also earnt the penalty we kicked in the 2nd half.

Ward and Singo really stand out has having started the season well, both high in the tackle and carry count. It was Singo who scattered the defenders for Parcell to jump out for Halls try. I think this is the year he makes himself an undisputed starting prop for us.

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:57 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 881
Gotcha wrote:
Such a poor player, yet two pieces of play from Sutcliffe is the sole reason for that win, and you have to credit it him for it.

Two poor sides. Leeds no game management at all.


From an outsider point of view I dont take that comment of Sutcliffe being poor. Yes you see him week in week out for me he isn't a 6 in a month of sundays. But he is big strong and pokes his nose through everytime. I think as a wide running second row or centre he could be lethal, dpendant on his defensive abilities which like I say I cant comment on

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:58 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 564
Totally agree with Gotcha wrt taking the 2 especially when we are showing very little threat in the opponents 20m especially when they are all stood in a static line.
Thus far our defence has been good but overall i see very few lessons learned from last year irrespective of who the HB's are.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:02 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19674
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
somebody mentioned the other day about our props being a weakness. boy was he right. we have 2 half decent ones in cuthbertson and Galloway and the rest of the experienced ones are championship level. garbage. the only yards we make are with the 2nd rows/backs and they are dominated throughout the game.
i'd go so far as to say we have about the worst set of props in the division, with maybe leigh.
pay peanuts you get monkeys

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:14 am
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 925
tad rhino wrote:
somebody mentioned the other day about our props being a weakness. boy was he right. we have 2 half decent ones in cuthbertson and Galloway and the rest of the experienced ones are championship level. garbage. the only yards we make are with the 2nd rows/backs and they are dominated throughout the game.
i'd go so far as to say we have about the worst set of props in the division, with maybe leigh.
pay peanuts you get monkeys


Garbutt?

I'm hopeful Baldwinson and Ormandroyd can step up, but I agree they are going to have to do it sooner rather than later, especially with Galloway out.
