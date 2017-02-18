Couple of interesting stats on the SL website, as well as stuff I've noticed watching the game back.



First on Mullaly, who has made eight carries across two games. I know his game time is limited, but that's Kirke esque, not good solid packman Kirke either, the last few years Kirke.



Walters who I know gets some stick on here managed 29 tackles, with no misses (maybe take that with a pinch of salt). As well as 6 carries. Also earnt the penalty we kicked in the 2nd half.



Ward and Singo really stand out has having started the season well, both high in the tackle and carry count. It was Singo who scattered the defenders for Parcell to jump out for Halls try. I think this is the year he makes himself an undisputed starting prop for us.