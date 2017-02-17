Sorry but seen two posts now. Sutcliffe had a great game, and Burrow our best attacker.
What are people watching? They were both poor. Sutcliffe at least though won us the game, despite his overall performance.
Parcell was easily our best attacker, our only attacking threat.
As a whole we were awful, absolutely awful. That performance wouldn't have been excusable against a Wigan or Warrington, so why are some trying to justify it against an injury hit championship side.
All it did is highlight just how poor some of the players in our squad are. When this is mixed with poor tactics there is nowhere to hide for those players. Some players however did stand up and put massive efforts in, and as I said earlier Sutcliffe as poor as he is st stand off, won us that game. Without that it would have been a loss.
