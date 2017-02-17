WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:44 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9450
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Mullally getting some hammer despite very few minutes also during his spell the whole team was on the back foot.


I was thinking that tbh. Everybody was garbage that first 8/9 minutes.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:46 pm
KING OF LEIGH Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 05, 2015 10:22 pm
Posts: 22
:CLAP: Thought Ablett was very good tonight. My MOM by a country mile. Wish the pudding Vea would have passed the ball and got the win for us. Good luck for the rest of the season

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:01 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 33
craigizzard wrote:
Incredibly poor second half, no attacking teamwork whatsoever except the relationship between Parcell and Cuthbertson, which looks promising, but then you need halves/fullback to back them up.

Ablett MoM. Cuthbertson and Singleton really good but they had to be, and were shattered in the last quarter. No surprise as McD obviously doesn't trust our other middle forwards, and that's a massive failure of either coaching or recruitment.

Saved by defensive plays by Keinhorst and Briscoe, who were two of our better players, Briscoe in particular.

Negatives...game management...all the intelligence seems to have left the club with Sinfield. None of the three halves were any good, but it's weird that the worst of them, the one who looks like a carthorse loose-forward, was the only one to get 80. Yes, it was a great 40-20 (and drop goal) but that doesn't make up for the rest of the performance. And he will never, ever, ever be a goalkicker.

The other problem with the halves is lack of support from fullback. I know we had that to an extent with Hardaker, but at least he backed up or joined the line. Golding's defence, ball security and positioning was again very good but at a time when fullbacks are being used as extra halves, he got involved in attacking plays presicesly zero times. Whether that's down to him or to the really strange McDermott structure, I don't know.

Also JJB looks finished.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:11 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 33
Briscoe was awful tonight by his standards can do much better jjb was immense as usual along with abo and ward they led the defence that got us the points mate have you ever played rugby league?

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:51 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4412
Location: Living the Dream
Ward (48 tackles) and JJB (43) did the most work in defense and the later drove the ball in well too and I think he was off the field when they made their come back in the second half. I thought Keinhorst's once again scored a crucial try and made a crucial tackle and Parcell looks sharp on the break. Ablett got through a lot of good work too but with the exception of Cuthbertson in the first half our props were below average. Burrow was our best attacker and was missed in the second half when he was off. A couple of nice touches from Mags but he did not look match fit and credit to Sutcliffe for his 40/20 and drop goal and he also ran in hard but too often ran when he should have passed and looked more like a backrower that a back and never a 6.

Our right wing combo looked slow and vulnerable in defence and non existent in attack. We were without 4 first choices injured players and a not match fit McGuire so there will be improvement to come. But the overwhelming problem is the lack of an organizer who can kick.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:33 am
D4mo78 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 320
Juan Cornetto wrote:
But the overwhelming problem is the lack of an organizer who can kick.


I think it's our lack of structure as well...which would be helped with an organiser. But the coaching team need to look in the mirror. The team don't look drilled. Compare them to Cas in attack and we're miles behind
Last edited by D4mo78 on Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:44 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:43 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14712
Sorry but seen two posts now. Sutcliffe had a great game, and Burrow our best attacker.

What are people watching? They were both poor. Sutcliffe at least though won us the game, despite his overall performance.

Parcell was easily our best attacker, our only attacking threat.

As a whole we were awful, absolutely awful. That performance wouldn't have been excusable against a Wigan or Warrington, so why are some trying to justify it against an injury hit championship side.

All it did is highlight just how poor some of the players in our squad are. When this is mixed with poor tactics there is nowhere to hide for those players. Some players however did stand up and put massive efforts in, and as I said earlier Sutcliffe as poor as he is st stand off, won us that game. Without that it would have been a loss.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
