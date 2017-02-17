craigizzard wrote:

Incredibly poor second half, no attacking teamwork whatsoever except the relationship between Parcell and Cuthbertson, which looks promising, but then you need halves/fullback to back them up.



Ablett MoM. Cuthbertson and Singleton really good but they had to be, and were shattered in the last quarter. No surprise as McD obviously doesn't trust our other middle forwards, and that's a massive failure of either coaching or recruitment.



Saved by defensive plays by Keinhorst and Briscoe, who were two of our better players, Briscoe in particular.



Negatives...game management...all the intelligence seems to have left the club with Sinfield. None of the three halves were any good, but it's weird that the worst of them, the one who looks like a carthorse loose-forward, was the only one to get 80. Yes, it was a great 40-20 (and drop goal) but that doesn't make up for the rest of the performance. And he will never, ever, ever be a goalkicker.



The other problem with the halves is lack of support from fullback. I know we had that to an extent with Hardaker, but at least he backed up or joined the line. Golding's defence, ball security and positioning was again very good but at a time when fullbacks are being used as extra halves, he got involved in attacking plays presicesly zero times. Whether that's down to him or to the really strange McDermott structure, I don't know.



Also JJB looks finished.