RHINO-MARK wrote:
Mullally getting some hammer despite very few minutes also during his spell the whole team was on the back foot.
I was thinking that tbh. Everybody was garbage that first 8/9 minutes.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Thought Ablett was very good tonight. My MOM by a country mile. Wish the pudding Vea would have passed the ball and got the win for us. Good luck for the rest of the season
craigizzard wrote:
Incredibly poor second half, no attacking teamwork whatsoever except the relationship between Parcell and Cuthbertson, which looks promising, but then you need halves/fullback to back them up.
Ablett MoM. Cuthbertson and Singleton really good but they had to be, and were shattered in the last quarter. No surprise as McD obviously doesn't trust our other middle forwards, and that's a massive failure of either coaching or recruitment.
Saved by defensive plays by Keinhorst and Briscoe, who were two of our better players, Briscoe in particular.
Negatives...game management...all the intelligence seems to have left the club with Sinfield. None of the three halves were any good, but it's weird that the worst of them, the one who looks like a carthorse loose-forward, was the only one to get 80. Yes, it was a great 40-20 (and drop goal) but that doesn't make up for the rest of the performance. And he will never, ever, ever be a goalkicker.
The other problem with the halves is lack of support from fullback. I know we had that to an extent with Hardaker, but at least he backed up or joined the line. Golding's defence, ball security and positioning was again very good but at a time when fullbacks are being used as extra halves, he got involved in attacking plays presicesly zero times. Whether that's down to him or to the really strange McDermott structure, I don't know.
Also JJB looks finished.
Briscoe was awful tonight by his standards can do much better jjb was immense as usual along with abo and ward they led the defence that got us the points mate have you ever played rugby league?
Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
4412
Living the Dream
Ward (48 tackles) and JJB (43) did the most work in defense and the later drove the ball in well too and I think he was off the field when they made their come back in the second half. I thought Keinhorst's once again scored a crucial try and made a crucial tackle and Parcell looks sharp on the break. Ablett got through a lot of good work too but with the exception of Cuthbertson in the first half our props were below average. Burrow was our best attacker and was missed in the second half when he was off. A couple of nice touches from Mags but he did not look match fit and credit to Sutcliffe for his 40/20 and drop goal and he also ran in hard but too often ran when he should have passed and looked more like a backrower that a back and never a 6.
Our right wing combo looked slow and vulnerable in defence and non existent in attack. We were without 4 first choices injured players and a not match fit McGuire so there will be improvement to come. But the overwhelming problem is the lack of an organizer who can kick.
