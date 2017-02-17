|
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Didn't think Ormandroyd or Walters did too much wrong, certainly both offered more than Mullaly.
Thought Walters tried really hard, but not sure there is a worse player in Super League. He is almost comical, the way he spends most of his time sliding on his backside, or diving at thin air.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:30 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 923
craigizzard wrote:
Agree about Ward and Watkins (how did Ward get MoM, I thought Stevo had retired?) but Briscoe particularly in the second half came looking for work, made more drives and yards than most of the forwards, and got us on the front foot with quick ptbs and penalties. In a game where he was given absolutely no wingers' opportunities I thought he did really well. As well as pulling off a match-saving tackle after the whole of the rest of the right edge had been taken in my their centre's inside ball.
I see a couple are calling him out, and I wouldn't say he's always a favourite of mine, but on the night I disagree.
Plenty of appetite for work, couple of tackle busts, nearly always isn't grounded or finds his front, resulting in a quick ptb.
Like you say, with little othe 'winger' opportunity what else could we have asked of him tonight?
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:31 pm
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8329
Location: Leeds
JJB looks far from finished. I thought baring a couple of dumb penalties, his performance was heroic.
I thought Ward was good in the first half, but was nowhere near MOM. Again, I think the criticism of Sutcliffe is harsh, but I'm now convinced he should be a loose forward
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:32 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22175
Gotcha wrote:
Thought Walters tried really hard, but not sure there is a worse player in Super League. He is almost comical, the way he spends most of his time sliding on his backside, or diving at thin air.
he does somehow make a simple tackle look spectacular.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:33 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9449
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
craigizzard wrote:
Agree about Ward and Watkins (how did Ward get MoM, I thought Stevo had retired?) but Briscoe particularly in the second half came looking for work, made more drives and yards than most of the forwards, and got us on the front foot with quick ptbs and penalties. In a game where he was given absolutely no wingers' opportunities I thought he did really well. As well as pulling off a match-saving tackle after the whole of the rest of the right edge had been taken in my their centre's inside ball.
I see a couple are calling him out, and I wouldn't say he's always a favourite of mine, but on the night I disagree.
He made yards, a lot of them sideways though, he was one of the first to knock on in that 2nd half and his wasn't even forced. Nothing attempt for their first try. He got the sin binning that was more to do with a Leugh players stupidity and it was a bit cringeworthy his footballers dive.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:35 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22175
ThePrinter wrote:
He made yards, a lot of them sideways though, he was one of the first to knock on in that 2nd half and his wasn't even forced. Nothing attempt for their first try. He got the sin binning that was more to do with a Leugh players stupidity and it was a bit cringeworthy his footballers dive.
Briscoe did dive, and it was a little embarrassing but only as embarrassing as the ref needing two chances to give that decision, though his was the worst performance on the field.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:36 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 923
Gotcha wrote:
Thought Walters tried really hard, but not sure there is a worse player in Super League. He is almost comical, the way he spends most of his time sliding on his backside, or diving at thin air.
He didn't do that tonight though, and was safe with the ball. Like you say, can't fault his effort, and maybe I give him too much credit for that. (I blame Achurch for that).
In terms of worse players in SL, I raise you Mullaly based on tonight's performance, and Scott Grix has always been a favourite of mine when it comes to this conversation.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:36 pm
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 319
It's alright him criticising the attack but what's he coaching? He's the coach and should be setting the structure, we have none. We're such a boring team to watch.
We need someone on the coaching staff who played in the backs at a good level
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:40 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22175
Id also add, Leigh against a side which only played for 25min and a few welcome decisions from the ref couldnt win, with Saints, Wigan, Hudds, Wire, next up might very easily find themselves with a lot of pressure on them to get 3 or 4 wins from their Wakefield, Widnes, Les Catalans (home), Salford run or they might find themselves out of the running.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:41 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 562
Mullally getting some hammer despite very few minutes also during his spell the whole team was on the back foot.
Simply put we have no structure in attack & when under pressure our lack of composure to set up to kick early is appalling as is our criminal use of Watkins & co.
Mcguire had very little impact so that myth can be put to bed for now.
A long tough season awaits & the need for big changes gathers pace.
