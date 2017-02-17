craigizzard wrote: Agree about Ward and Watkins (how did Ward get MoM, I thought Stevo had retired?) but Briscoe particularly in the second half came looking for work, made more drives and yards than most of the forwards, and got us on the front foot with quick ptbs and penalties. In a game where he was given absolutely no wingers' opportunities I thought he did really well. As well as pulling off a match-saving tackle after the whole of the rest of the right edge had been taken in my their centre's inside ball.



I see a couple are calling him out, and I wouldn't say he's always a favourite of mine, but on the night I disagree.

He made yards, a lot of them sideways though, he was one of the first to knock on in that 2nd half and his wasn't even forced. Nothing attempt for their first try. He got the sin binning that was more to do with a Leugh players stupidity and it was a bit cringeworthy his footballers dive.