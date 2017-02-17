WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:51 pm
Gotcha wrote:
It's not an opinion though is it? Otherwise you would have said in my opinion. You have made an assumption and have said it is correct. You said he hadn't done enough to warrant selection. Are you part of the coaching set up? No, so you are just making an assumption.

An assumption that is not backed up by performance in preseason and limited game time last week. I have no attachment whatsoever to this player, so think you might be mixing up your posters there, and making an incorrect assumption. Not that it would be relevant. I do have an attachment to some other players, and will gladly state that when they appear, but he isn't one. I was basing an opinion purely on the matches he has played preseason, the only way in my opinion to judge selection warranted.


Everything posted on here is opinion and we all believe we are correct. I will be more than happy if Baldwinson blasts his way into the side and proves he is as good as the best. However prop is the one position where I believe youngsters should be brought in slowly for their own career interests. It could well be that BM wants to take a look at Ormanroyd too but again the same rules should apply to him too and it should not reflect badly on Baldwinson if this happens soon.

Performances in Preseason games against second grade opposition are interesting but are not a reason to drop your first choice experienced players.

Forgive me if I have misread you Gotcha but I seem to recall you shouting the odds in favour of Baldwinson and against the club before he went down under which seemed to indicate a bit of an attachment.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:23 pm
Garbutt not playing now, illness. The forwards look weak now

Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:28 pm
Potentially a game changer would
