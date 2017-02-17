Gotcha wrote: But that is just rubbish Juan. We had this last week before the Saints game. He has done more than anyone else in preseason to earn that shot, so just ridiculous for someone on the outside to say he hasn't done enough this week, just to defend the coach for not picking him.

It does not follow that if someone has a different opinion to you it is rubbish. Baldwinson was rewarded with a bench place last week against the saints and di not let himself down but neither did Mullally.This week for our second match we have a different set of circumstances and because Baldwinson was not selected does not mean he was dropped. He is being brought into the first team squad and like Singleton before him will be underplayed until he matures for his own good. It is how young props are brought on because of the extra physicality. The coaches are obviously giving the older and more experienced Mullally first shot at the vacant prop position and this seems a logical move. You have a history of attachment to this player and if you put your loyalty aside you will see it is the obvious selection to start the season with.