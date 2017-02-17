|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Apparently .....
Only 134 seats remaining in the South Stand (yours)
250 in North Stand terrace (ours) will be gone today.
East stand will be opened, a rarity & I can only remember the RL Internationals of Engand/France & Samoa & Elton John requiring East Stand open. Probably Wigan & maybe Wire at home to be the only other fixtures requiring the East Stand to be used this season.
Hope the RL Fans & Leigh RLFC make you feel welcome, should be a good night.
Stay safe.
Leigh opened it for the opening fixture of the 2015 championship vs Bradford Bulls - Attendance close to 8,000. And yes a warm Leyth welcome awaits to all our friends from Leeds. Enjpy the game.
maurice wrote:
The club, Leigh, were upfront on ticket prices which apply to all not just away £25 seating and £22 standing with a £2 discount for the visits of Widnes, Cas, Wakey, Catalans, Huddersfield and Salford. All stands have roofs, bars/catering, excellent toilets with bog roll, hot water, soaps and hot air dryers, and there are over 1000 free car parking spots on site.
Those who come will have a great night with what's going on inside and outside, those who don't were never going to come anyway - same as our lot who wont go to Headingley to pay £20 to stand on a dilapidated terrace open to the elements or £32 to have a seat in a modern stand.
Personally would it matter to me if I paid £23 or £25 to watch a game in comfort with great facilities - NO but each to their own, but FFS don't hide behind £2.
why do they get a discount?
Hopefully Leigh do them and take the 2 points. I can see a close game although Leigh aint a great team this is the weakest Rhino's team I can remember its poor.
Leigh will doubtless coming flying out of the blocks tonight. If they get a 2 score lead I think it will take some hauling back. Last week's game v saints had some fierce defence. Interesting bit for me is how Leeds go on attack. Leigh won't have to deal with The speed of ball movement and handling that cas produced last week. Would be happy with any kind of win.
I can't see Leeds scoring many unless Leigh's discipline is poor and they give away a high penalty count.
It is an awkward one to be the first visitors there on there return to SL, they will be well up for this probably more so than their opening match last week. On the flip side one advantage of going there this early is that they won't have gotten use to the step up to SL matches yet so will still be finding their feet. Leigh's discipline was dreadful in the Middle 8's match so they need to improve on that big time. We could do with starting well and taking a lead and silencing the crowd, if we let them get off to a good start it could be a tough night.
Lawrie L wrote:
why do they get a discount?
Unemployment rates
Is Lilley injured or should we expect to see him playing tonight?
Lawrie L wrote:
So what do other away fans pay?
Leigh have 5 GRADE A (PRICED) games, they are Leeds, Wigan, St Helens, Warrington & (strangely) Widnes....where it's £22 for home fans to 'stand up' in the North stand, and £25 to sit down in the other 2 or 3 stands. The (adult) prices for the other games are £20 & £23. So basically we have increased the price by £2 for the teams that will bring the most fans (apart from Widnes)
I am waiting for a Leeds fan to confirm what the cheapest Leeds v Leigh away supporters seat at Headingley is? Standing up is no longer an option. I am hearing either £28 or £32
However I have to admit, even at £32 my family may grimace but that price will not detract me personally from supporting
my team.
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I am waiting for a Leeds fan to confirm what the cheapest Leeds v Leigh away supporters seat at Headingley is? Standing up is no longer an option. I am hearing either £28 or £32
However I have to admit, even at £32 my family may grimace but that price will not detract me personally from supporting
my team.
£23 if bought in adcvance to sit in the paddock stand.
