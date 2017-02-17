It is an awkward one to be the first visitors there on there return to SL, they will be well up for this probably more so than their opening match last week. On the flip side one advantage of going there this early is that they won't have gotten use to the step up to SL matches yet so will still be finding their feet. Leigh's discipline was dreadful in the Middle 8's match so they need to improve on that big time. We could do with starting well and taking a lead and silencing the crowd, if we let them get off to a good start it could be a tough night.