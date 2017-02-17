maurice wrote:

The club, Leigh, were upfront on ticket prices which apply to all not just away £25 seating and £22 standing with a £2 discount for the visits of Widnes, Cas, Wakey, Catalans, Huddersfield and Salford . All stands have roofs, bars/catering, excellent toilets with bog roll, hot water, soaps and hot air dryers, and there are over 1000 free car parking spots on site.



Those who come will have a great night with what's going on inside and outside, those who don't were never going to come anyway - same as our lot who wont go to Headingley to pay £20 to stand on a dilapidated terrace open to the elements or £32 to have a seat in a modern stand.



Personally would it matter to me if I paid £23 or £25 to watch a game in comfort with great facilities - NO but each to their own, but FFS don't hide behind £2.