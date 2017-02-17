Ste100Centurions wrote:
Apparently .....
Only 134 seats remaining in the South Stand (yours)
250 in North Stand terrace (ours) will be gone today.
East stand will be opened, a rarity & I can only remember the RL Internationals of Engand/France & Samoa & Elton John requiring East Stand open. Probably Wigan & maybe Wire at home to be the only other fixtures requiring the East Stand to be used this season.
Hope the RL Fans & Leigh RLFC make you feel welcome, should be a good night.
Stay safe.
Leigh opened it for the opening fixture of the 2015 championship vs Bradford Bulls - Attendance close to 8,000. And yes a warm Leyth welcome awaits to all our friends from Leeds. Enjpy the game.