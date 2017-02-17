WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:06 am
Alan wrote:
Message from our owner to Leeds fans, about pricing for tonight's game: -

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/02/1 ... inos-fans/


So what do other away fans pay?

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:13 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Here we go again "don't mention the Coach even when it's clear his selections etc prove players didn't get a chance to make an impact".
There's no need to look for sticks to beat anyone you stated that Badwinson hadn't done enough to warrant selection this week its there in black & white so answer the question how is he supposed to when only given 5 minutes?.
Wrt having a reserve HB we have one in Lilley but yer hero sent him on loan for a month & left us last week with Moon & Sutty at HB another great Coaching tactic no?


Most of your posts come with a "here we go again" warning by just moaning at the coach and have become repetitive and boring. You make the same point over and over again like an obsession. I bet sitting next to you on match day will be like sitting next to Victor Meldrew.

I repeat Baldwinson hasn't done enough yet to replace those above him in the prop pecking order because last week was only the first match. This is not a criticism of him but of you for complaining about selection even before the first match. Last week against a big Saints pack and bench our forwards did well on defense and for effort and fitness. Even on attack they got us in position we should have scored from so I very much doubt if playing Baldwinson or Mullally for longer would have made any difference to the result. It was the inadequacies of our playmakers that cost us a win and in particular your friend's son Sutcliffe who fluffed the most chances in their red zone.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:30 am
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
The point is no forward should be on the bench who the coach isn't willing to give big minutes to - even before anyone gets injured. Playing with a less than full bench rotation of forwards is looney tunes unless you have a pack full of Graham/Peacock types who can all play long stints. If this were a solitary case then we could argue that BM was trying to ease a young player into the team. In reality he has done this on and off over his whole tenure, and it is dumb coaching.


Most coaches will want to have their senior players on the field for the longest time and unless these either become injured so need a short rest then why replace them unless your bench is as strong as first selections.At the start of this season we have an experience prop out long term injured so that will give chances for Mullally and the youngsters to gain experience. But that doesn't mean they are yet up to replacing a first choice prop for long minutes.

IMO one of the reasons our game has gone backwards is the use of props that can only do 20 minute shifts. The sooner we get back to props that can go most or all of the game the better. In Union the props cannot be reintroduced, unless for serious injury, and the result is very large fit men doing long minutes which in their case involves proper scrummaging and lifting in the lineouts in addition to ball carrying and physical work in rucks mauls and tackles.

If you think BM's whole tenure which has brought him record coaching records is dumb then you would have to say it works overall.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:32 am
Lawrie L wrote:
So what do other away fans pay?


Don't know. You are our first visitors this season. I would imagine fans of Wigan, Saints (next week) and Warrington, will pay the same as you guys.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:39 am
Alan wrote:
Don't know. You are our first visitors this season. I would imagine fans of Wigan, Saints (next week) and Warrington, will pay the same as you guys.


I think we both know your club will charge different for many clubs

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:22 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Most of your posts come with a "here we go again" warning by just moaning at the coach and have become repetitive and boring. You make the same point over and over again like an obsession. I bet sitting next to you on match day will be like sitting next to Victor Meldrew.

I repeat Baldwinson hasn't done enough yet to replace those above him in the prop pecking order because last week was only the first match. This is not a criticism of him but of you for complaining about selection even before the first match. Last week against a big Saints pack and bench our forwards did well on defense and for effort and fitness. Even on attack they got us in position we should have scored from so I very much doubt if playing Baldwinson or Mullally for longer would have made any difference to the result. It was the inadequacies of our playmakers that cost us a win and in particular your friend's son Sutcliffe who fluffed the most chances in their red zone.

How would you know what im like on match days when you are stuck in spain assessing performances via radio & spreadsheets?
Wrt "moaning" more assumption you pathetic hypocrite you are perfectly happy to "claim" some sort of Coaching knowledge yet single out 1 player for blame whilst ignoring the snr HB & a Coaches failure to gave any kind of back up plan or even a plan A.
Tell me uber Coach how many optional/dummy runners or set moves did either HB have in their 20m?
Also stop making this about "complaining" & answer the original question?
Finally my posts are opinions whether positive negative or indifferent & the Team get my full support from the terraces so don't assume anything you know f'all about.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:45 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Most of your posts come with a "here we go again" warning by just moaning at the coach and have become repetitive and boring. You make the same point over and over again like an obsession. I bet sitting next to you on match day will be like sitting next to Victor Meldrew.

I repeat Baldwinson hasn't done enough yet to replace those above him in the prop pecking order because last week was only the first match. This is not a criticism of him but of you for complaining about selection even before the first match. Last week against a big Saints pack and bench our forwards did well on defense and for effort and fitness. Even on attack they got us in position we should have scored from so I very much doubt if playing Baldwinson or Mullally for longer would have made any difference to the result. It was the inadequacies of our playmakers that cost us a win and in particular your friend's son Sutcliffe who fluffed the most chances in their red zone.


But that is just rubbish Juan. We had this last week before the Saints game. He has done more than anyone else in preseason to earn that shot, so just ridiculous for someone on the outside to say he hasn't done enough this week, just to defend the coach for not picking him.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:01 am
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Playing with a less than full bench rotation of forwards is looney tunes unless you have a pack full of Graham/Peacock types who can all play long stints. If this were a solitary case then we could argue that BM was trying to ease a young player into the team. In reality he has done this on and off over his whole tenure, and it is dumb coaching.


I'd prefer to understand the thinking behind it before dismissing it as dumb coaching.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
