BrisbaneRhino wrote: The point is no forward should be on the bench who the coach isn't willing to give big minutes to - even before anyone gets injured. Playing with a less than full bench rotation of forwards is looney tunes unless you have a pack full of Graham/Peacock types who can all play long stints. If this were a solitary case then we could argue that BM was trying to ease a young player into the team. In reality he has done this on and off over his whole tenure, and it is dumb coaching.

Most coaches will want to have their senior players on the field for the longest time and unless these either become injured so need a short rest then why replace them unless your bench is as strong as first selections.At the start of this season we have an experience prop out long term injured so that will give chances for Mullally and the youngsters to gain experience. But that doesn't mean they are yet up to replacing a first choice prop for long minutes.IMO one of the reasons our game has gone backwards is the use of props that can only do 20 minute shifts. The sooner we get back to props that can go most or all of the game the better. In Union the props cannot be reintroduced, unless for serious injury, and the result is very large fit men doing long minutes which in their case involves proper scrummaging and lifting in the lineouts in addition to ball carrying and physical work in rucks mauls and tackles.If you think BM's whole tenure which has brought him record coaching records is dumb then you would have to say it works overall.