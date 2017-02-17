Juan Cornetto wrote:
Most of your posts come with a "here we go again" warning by just moaning at the coach and have become repetitive and boring. You make the same point over and over again like an obsession. I bet sitting next to you on match day will be like sitting next to Victor Meldrew.
I repeat Baldwinson hasn't done enough yet to replace those above him in the prop pecking order because last week was only the first match. This is not a criticism of him but of you for complaining about selection even before the first match. Last week against a big Saints pack and bench our forwards did well on defense and for effort and fitness. Even on attack they got us in position we should have scored from so I very much doubt if playing Baldwinson or Mullally for longer would have made any difference to the result. It was the inadequacies of our playmakers that cost us a win and in particular your friend's son Sutcliffe who fluffed the most chances in their red zone.
How would you know what im like on match days when you are stuck in spain assessing performances via radio & spreadsheets?
Wrt "moaning" more assumption you pathetic hypocrite you are perfectly happy to "claim" some sort of Coaching knowledge yet single out 1 player for blame whilst ignoring the snr HB & a Coaches failure to gave any kind of back up plan or even a plan A.
Tell me uber Coach how many optional/dummy runners or set moves did either HB have in their 20m?
Also stop making this about "complaining" & answer the original question?
Finally my posts are opinions whether positive negative or indifferent & the Team get my full support from the terraces so don't assume anything you know f'all about.