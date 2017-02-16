WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:54 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7448
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Also explains why Walters got back in the 19 as Keinhorst was used in the back row.


doesn't explain why Baldwinson missed out though.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:05 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 914
Frosties. wrote:
doesn't explain why Baldwinson missed out though.


Someone had to. Could have been any one of Mullaly, Baldwinson or Ormandroyd.

It does show that there are reseasons for not making the team that are completely beyond their control.

I still think Baldwinsons opportunity will come this year.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:29 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9148
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If Moon is out Keinhorst has to play centre.

Glenn Stewart is a big loss for Leigh. I'm very confident this will be a comfortable win for Leeds.


Stewart, along with a number of his team mates, was a disappointment last week. I'm not sure if he's injured but, if not, he may be due for a game for Sheffield, to sharpen him up a bit!

Leigh seemed to lack energy last week, so the inclusion of three younger forwards, in Hopkins, Acton and Burr, should rectify that. (along with Higham's return) Also, if Reynolds replaces Ridyard, he is a bundle of energy, always looking to be involved, rather than wait for the game to come to him. Hopefully, we will be able to last the pace much better, over 80 minutes tomorrow. Could be a close one.

Have a safe trip over.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:03 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2828
INKERS75 wrote:
Rhinos to win by 12 is my predication. :D


You need a mentor like Sir Kev.He lives in neverland also.
Image

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:24 pm
Les Norton
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1582
Location: Dirranbandi
Rhinos by 16 I reckon

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:01 am
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4405
Location: Living the Dream
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Explain how Baldwinson was supposed to be "better than the 1st choices" during a 5 minute cameo?
Same with Mullally only given ltd minutes so once again more than questionable bench use by the Coach but i suppose that's all Sutcliffes fault aswell.
Also if there is any doubt over Mcguire ala last week it's pointless naming him because even if he proves his fitness at the very last minute the starting 17 can be adjusted whether he's in the 19 or not.


You are just looking for sticks to beat the coach with in all your comments. Are you suggesting that Baldwinson should be selected ahead of Garbutt, Cuthbertson to Singleton? I would assume you would not. So I take it you are making the case it should be ahead of Mullally. But Mullally is ahead of Baldwinson at this stage based on experience and he too has been ok in pre-season friendlies.

For this match I had previously suggested Walters was added to the squad because of a possible injury to a back rower - well it turned out to be Moon being injured but the result was the same as Walters would replace Keinhorst's spot as the bench back rower. So to me it is logical for Baldwinson to play big minutes at Fev to keep his fitness and form as he will get plenty of chances as the season progresses but like Singleton who was brought on slowly to allow him to physically mature the same will happen to Baldwinson.

With regard to McGuire again logically he has to have selection preference over Sutcliffe at stand off with the latter likely to get a bench spot so that if Parcell needs a break we have a reserve half to come on when a Burrow covers the 9 position.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:33 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 549
Juan Cornetto wrote:
You are just looking for sticks to beat the coach with in all your comments. Are you suggesting that Baldwinson should be selected ahead of Garbutt, Cuthbertson to Singleton? I would assume you would not. So I take it you are making the case it should be ahead of Mullally. But Mullally is ahead of Baldwinson at this stage based on experience and he too has been ok in pre-season friendlies.

For this match I had previously suggested Walters was added to the squad because of a possible injury to a back rower - well it turned out to be Moon being injured but the result was the same as Walters would replace Keinhorst's spot as the bench back rower. So to me it is logical for Baldwinson to play big minutes at Fev to keep his fitness and form as he will get plenty of chances as the season progresses but like Singleton who was brought on slowly to allow him to physically mature the same will happen to Baldwinson.

With regard to McGuire again logically he has to have selection preference over Sutcliffe at stand off with the latter likely to get a bench spot so that if Parcell needs a break we have a reserve half to come on when a Burrow covers the 9 position.

Here we go again "don't mention the Coach even when it's clear his selections etc prove players didn't get a chance to make an impact".
There's no need to look for sticks to beat anyone you stated that Badwinson hadn't done enough to warrant selection this week its there in black & white so answer the question how is he supposed to when only given 5 minutes?.
Wrt having a reserve HB we have one in Lilley but yer hero sent him on loan for a month & left us last week with Moon & Sutty at HB another great Coaching tactic no?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:19 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8009
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The point is no forward should be on the bench who the coach isn't willing to give big minutes to - even before anyone gets injured. Playing with a less than full bench rotation of forwards is looney tunes unless you have a pack full of Graham/Peacock types who can all play long stints. If this were a solitary case then we could argue that BM was trying to ease a young player into the team. In reality he has done this on and off over his whole tenure, and it is dumb coaching.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:27 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1322
Apparently .....

Only 134 seats remaining in the South Stand (yours)
250 in North Stand terrace (ours) will be gone today.

East stand will be opened, a rarity & I can only remember the RL Internationals of Engand/France & Samoa & Elton John requiring East Stand open. Probably Wigan & maybe Wire at home to be the only other fixtures requiring the East Stand to be used this season.

Hope the RL Fans & Leigh RLFC make you feel welcome, should be a good night.

Stay safe.
