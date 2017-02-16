RHINO-MARK wrote: Explain how Baldwinson was supposed to be "better than the 1st choices" during a 5 minute cameo?

Same with Mullally only given ltd minutes so once again more than questionable bench use by the Coach but i suppose that's all Sutcliffes fault aswell.

Also if there is any doubt over Mcguire ala last week it's pointless naming him because even if he proves his fitness at the very last minute the starting 17 can be adjusted whether he's in the 19 or not.

You are just looking for sticks to beat the coach with in all your comments. Are you suggesting that Baldwinson should be selected ahead of Garbutt, Cuthbertson to Singleton? I would assume you would not. So I take it you are making the case it should be ahead of Mullally. But Mullally is ahead of Baldwinson at this stage based on experience and he too has been ok in pre-season friendlies.For this match I had previously suggested Walters was added to the squad because of a possible injury to a back rower - well it turned out to be Moon being injured but the result was the same as Walters would replace Keinhorst's spot as the bench back rower. So to me it is logical for Baldwinson to play big minutes at Fev to keep his fitness and form as he will get plenty of chances as the season progresses but like Singleton who was brought on slowly to allow him to physically mature the same will happen to Baldwinson.With regard to McGuire again logically he has to have selection preference over Sutcliffe at stand off with the latter likely to get a bench spot so that if Parcell needs a break we have a reserve half to come on when a Burrow covers the 9 position.