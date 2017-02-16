Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: If Moon is out Keinhorst has to play centre.



Glenn Stewart is a big loss for Leigh. I'm very confident this will be a comfortable win for Leeds.

Stewart, along with a number of his team mates, was a disappointment last week. I'm not sure if he's injured but, if not, he may be due for a game for Sheffield, to sharpen him up a bit!Leigh seemed to lack energy last week, so the inclusion of three younger forwards, in Hopkins, Acton and Burr, should rectify that. (along with Higham's return) Also, if Reynolds replaces Ridyard, he is a bundle of energy, always looking to be involved, rather than wait for the game to come to him. Hopefully, we will be able to last the pace much better, over 80 minutes tomorrow. Could be a close one.Have a safe trip over.