leeds owl wrote:
How have I ignored the point ? The equivalent of the away fans area at Headingley is the Western Terrace, tickets that will cost you £20 from your club shop when the return fixture comes around at Headingley. You put your hand in your pocket, you ask the member of staff how much a ticket is for Leeds v Leigh, they hand you a ticket from your allocation, and you give them 20 English pounds. When we come to Leigh, we ask for a ticket at our club shop, they tell us our allocation is £25 per ticket, and we hand (or don't) them 25 English pounds. Our allocation costs £25, yours will cost £20, it's a simple as that. Maybe if you played at a decent new-build stadium (like Warrington or St Helens),where working class fans are catered for with at least 2 standing terraces, we wouldn't be talking about this. Either that or get a reasonable pricing structure for away fans like the other Superleague clubs that have all seater stadiums.
When did they cover the Western Terrace to protect the fans from the rain? They haven't and you know it. Personally I think the £25 is a little high, £22 would be fine though.